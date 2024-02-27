Man Utd legend Ferdinand sends sack warning to Ten Hag as he makes Manchester derby prediction

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Erik ten Hag that it “wouldn’t be a big thing” for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to sack him.

The Red Devils had a terrible first half of the season with Ten Hag’s side exiting the Champions League in the group stage, knocked out the League Cup and struggling for consistent form in the Premier League.

But a run of six wins in seven matches in all competitions gave Man Utd fans hope of a good end to the season but that seven-match unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday when Fulham beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford.

It was another poor display from the Red Devils in a campaign of below-par performances and some are questioning whether Ratcliffe should keep Ten Hag on after this season.

When asked whether Ten Hag will keep his job if Man Utd finish in the top four, Ferdinand told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “It depends how [he finishes the season]. If he runs it close and they see an upturn in form and an upturn in the environment at the training ground.

“And if they can see something where it’s like, ‘Okay we can see what it looks like going into next season maybe, if we add the right pieces to it as well’.

“Given the structure behind him now it could be [a different story]. A lot of moving parts have to fall into place for him to stay.

“But if they don’t finish the season well and they’re losing games and it looks like the dressing room ain’t a harmonious place… and one thing I would say is, I don’t think Jim Ratcliffe and his team are shy of making big decisions.”

The former Man Utd defender added: “It wouldn’t be a big thing for them if they had to intervene.

“They wouldn’t be thinking, ‘Oh I’ve got to work out the media and the PR’. No, no. What’s right for Man United now, they’ll do.”

Man Utd have an FA Cup fifth round fixture against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday before they face arch-rivals Man City – who are second in the Premier League – in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

When asked for a prediction ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium, Ferdinand replied: “It’s going to be a long day, man. It’s hard enough to go to the Etihad anyway, but we’re going there with no confidence.

“I think we get beat by two goals. Convincingly.”