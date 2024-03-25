Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he thinks Arsenal icon Thierry Henry “has beef” with former Red Devils striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Henry and Ronaldo were involved in some of the best Premier League title battles in the English top-flight’s history with Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson going head-to-head.

Rio Ferdinand: He’s downplaying Cristiano a lot

The duo are two of the best forward players the Premier League has ever seen with both in debates about the best players to play in England.

Ferdinand has speculated that the feud could have started during a Premier League match at Highbury between Arsenal and Man Utd despite their being little evidence they have fallen out.

Speaking about the potential rift between Henry and Ronaldo, Ferdinand told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “The way I see Thierry talk about Cristiano, he doesn’t talk about him with any zest, any spark. It’s almost like he’s downplaying Cristiano a lot.”

Stoking the flames even more, former Man Utd defender Ferdinand has identified the possible moment the ill-feeling between the pair started.

READ MORE: Man City expulsion: Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs and Watford among winners of re-allocated trophies

Ferdinand added: “There’s a picture at Highbury where Thierry slaps him on the back of the head or something like that and Cristiano pushes him off. Then Cristiano scores the winner or scores a goal in that game and then Thierry’s taking kick-off and there’s the score in the background [with Ronaldo’s name].”

Ronaldo’s former Man Utd team-mate Ferdinand also thinks the Portugal international has “beef” with Brazil icon Ronaldo with the latter demoted to just ‘Brazilian Ronaldo’ by some.

Ferdinand continued: “There’s beef there somewhere you know. It’s because of the name, isn’t it? It’s as if he says, ‘You took my name,’ so I have a problem with you.'”

Ronaldo left Man Utd in December 2022 after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan spelt the end of his second spell at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese striker chose to make vast sums of money by moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia instead with a number of top players following him to the Middle East in the summer.

Toni Kroos: Transfers to Saudi Arabia are ‘all about the money’

However, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos doesn’t understand why players “in the middle of their careers” are choosing to join clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Kroos told Sports Illustrated: “Everyone has to make this decision for themselves, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who decided to do so towards the end of his career.

“But it becomes very difficult when players who are in the middle of their careers and have the quality to play for top clubs in Europe decide to make such changes. And then it is said that they play ambitious football there – and it’s all about the money.

“In the end it’s a decision for the money – and against football. And from there it starts to get difficult for the football we all know and love.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Arsenal to swoop for City outcast as Man Utd eye Benfica, Juve, Bayern stars