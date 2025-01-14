Ferdinand tips ‘unhappy’ Man Utd star to leave in January after Amorim decision vs Arsenal

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Casemiro will leave before the end of the January transfer window after their win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brazilian has flopped since joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid in a £70m deal in the summer of 2022 when Erik ten Hag was manager.

Casemiro has started four times in his six appearances under new head coach Ruben Amorim but has not played a minute in their last two matches after his poor display against Newcastle.

21-year-old Toby Collyer was preferred to Casemiro as Man Utd boss Amorim substituted Kobbie Mainoo ahead of extra time in the Red Devils’ penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Casemiro has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford in this transfer window and now Man Utd legend Ferdinand doubts the Brazilian will be happy and reckons he will leave before the deadline for deals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Casemiro’s situation at Man Utd: “Is the player happy to be on the bench?

“I don’t think Casemiro will be happy. At any point in his career he’s never been on the bench.

“So if he’s on the bench now, if an offer came in, he’d listen to it, but also the club, you can see now they are bringing on Toby Collyer.

“If they get an offer they require, that they want, I don’t think it will be something that will be difficult to happen.

“If he wants to go and play football, who are we to stand in his way at this stage of his career.”

Ferdinand added: “Toby Collyer was excellent when he came on. The energy levels were huge, through the roof. Testament to him.”

Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the captaincy during Ten Hag’s time at Man Utd, is back in favour under Amorim and delivered another good display in a back three.

On Maguire, Ferdinand continued on his YouTube channel: “Harry Maguire again, he was outstanding in the centre of that back three. He was dominating in individual duels, he looked composed. What he isn’t doing, it seems now, he’s not questioning himself.

“He’s got a manager who gives him a bit of belief, a bit of confidence, and what that does for a player, any player, some good communication behind the scenes, does so much.”

