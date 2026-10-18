Rio Ferdinand insists “top class” Leny Yoro has to start every game for Manchester United after showing his quality in their draw with Leeds on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the Red Devils a well-deserved lead in the first half, neatly slotting in Youri Tielemans’ excellent cross from the right as Michael Carrick packed the midfield and very effectively neutralised Leeds on their own patch.

The game turned at half-time when Lisandro Martinez was forced off injured and his replacement, Noussair Mazraoui, was at fault for Leeds’ equaliser.

The Moroccan defender conceded the corner which Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from unnecessarily and was beaten in the air by Leeds centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

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The hosts then piled the pressure on Man Utd but Carrick’s side held firm and after Jamie Carragher reserved particular praise for Harry Maguire, Ferdinand lauded the performance of Yoro.

He told Rio Presents: “I thought the first half was really solid, really sound, kept the opposition chances to a minimum.

“I thought Leny Yoro, especially in the first half, defending the back post was top drawer. He looks like he’s growing in confidence and he looks like he just needs a run in the team now.

“I don’t know what position he’ll make his own first but he will go ‘I just have to be in this team’.

“If he just continues playing the way he is and continues to get games, I don’t care who gets back fit now I think he needs stay in the team, prove his worth.

“I think every week he looks stronger, I thought in Madrid he looked solid, the game before for France he was outstanding at centre-back and he comes back with a new-found confidence and I think that’s good for Manchester United.

“The way he defended those crosses at the back post and in those away games you’ve got to have people willing to put their bodies there and I thought today in that sense especially he was top class.”

Carrick enjoys ‘fresh start’

Carrick said after the game that the draw “felt like a fresh start”, but insists that he and his players “are not accepting that everything is great”.

He said: “That is a tough game today. Not getting too carried away because we didn’t win the game. Felt like a fresh start. Boys are desperate to do well.

“We are not accepting everything is great by any stretch. Sometimes you do struggle and you have to find a way through it. We need to be stable enough to keep doing the right things. I have no doubts we can go on a good run.”