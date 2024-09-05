Man Utd legend Ferdinand reveals top-four prediction as he makes big Tottenham call

Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Man Utd will finish in the Premier League’s top four positions this season despite a dismal start to the campaign.

The Red Devils hierarchy have put their faith in Erik ten Hag after his FA Cup success last season banished memories of a terrible eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2023/24.

But Man Utd have already got off to a tricky start in the 2024/25 campaign with an opening day victory over Fulham followed up by back-to-back losses to Brighton and Liverpool.

The latter was particularly difficult for fans to swallow with Ten Hag’s side second best for the majority of the match against their arch-rivals and it’s become clear that the same problems still exist from last campaign.

But former Man Utd centre-back Ferdinand has Ten Hag’s side finishing fourth behind Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League this term.

Ferdinand told his own YouTube channel: “With that being said, where would you put us at the end of the season? What are you going for? I went for a top four of Arsenal, City, Liverpool and then us, United, in that order.”

Ferdinand’s former team-mate Gary Neville swapped out Chelsea for Tottenham when making his Premier League top-four predictions a couple of weeks ago.

Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football following the first weekend of the new Premier League season: “I’ve gone for Arsenal. Like I did last year as well. Thinking they’re going to go that one step further and they’re getting closer every time.

“This could be their year. Manchester City second, Manchester United third, although I say that with a laugh, Tottenham fourth. I mean Manchester United the season before had a good season. The last one was a disaster. I do think they’ll improve enormously.”

Sky Sports host Dave Jones didn’t allow Neville to get away without explaining his U-turn after switching from Chelsea to Tottenham before the show.

Neville said: “Do you know why I changed? I wasn’t sure earlier on today to be honest about it. I hope Tottenham finish fourth, I think they play great football. What I would say is when the subs came on tonight, I thought that could be a problem for them in the sense of just the strength in depth.

“I think Ange talked about it himself before the game referring back to last season. Chelsea could easily be an absolute mess. I think Chelsea have [a better squad], the players Chelsea have got. I think they [Tottenham] look quite vulnerable.”