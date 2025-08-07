Rio Ferdinand has raised two concerns with Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko, but he has backed the 22-year-old to shine for the Red Devils.

Man Utd have made Sesko their preferred striker signing after missing out on Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils are currently working on completing a deal with RB Leipzig, with a report on Thursday morning revealing that mroe talks are ‘scheduled’ between the two clubs today after personal terms were agreed.

United are favouring Sesko over Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, though Ferdinand recently gave one reason for preferring his former club to sign the England international.

Despite this, Ferdinand is expecting Sesko to thrive at Man Utd, even though he has two concerns relating to his inexperience and lack of time he will be given to settle in.

“Wow. Huge money, £70m being spent,” he said on his Rio Presents YouTube channel.

“Listen, he’s a young guy, been at Leipzig, playing, scoring goals. Last season, he played 45 games and scored 21 goals, six assists, so the guy knows where the back of the net is. That’s almost one goal every two games.

“Yes, it’s a different league, it’s the Bundesliga, but he does play international football as well, he scores in international football and he knows where the net is.

“A lot of people are going to go and suggest, ‘Oh, has he got the experience?’, and I was one of those guys in that camp going, ‘Do you know what? Where is the player that can actually show the young, inexperienced strikers that we have at the club how to do things? In times of need, who do they look to?’

“He’s going to have to step up and be that guy. Can he do it? Yes, he can do it, he’s got huge potential.

“But one of the things, as we’ve seen in recent years, our strikers, when they come in the door here, you’re not afforded a lot of time, there ain’t a great amount of patience and you’ve got to hit the ground running.”

Ferdinand has also broken down what will be different about Man Utd’s attack should Sesko join Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in moving to the Premier League giants.

“What I would say is Manchester United scored 44 goals last season. They’ve now invested in three strikers at the top of the pitch that have between them 48 goals last season, so that’s four more than the whole Manchester United squad got last year so that’s a huge improvement in that sense,” Ferdinand added.

“Two of those guys have played in the Premier League and scored goals here. Sesko, now, has to go and transform his form, his goals, his menacing play, at times, into the Premier League and that’s the big question.

“What I would say is not only are the goals a step up, but I would say the mobility in the front areas now is something, as a defender, I’m looking at now and I’m thinking differently about Manchester United’s frontline.

“I’m going to have a physical presence up there and I’m going to have a physical test from all three positions and I’ve got people that can run and move up there, they’re mobile. They’re the things I was asking for over the last couple of years up there so more of that.

“You have to say the recruitment team have absolutely delivered in that department in terms of the mobility, the pace, the power.”