Ferdinand picks out ‘non-existent’ Man Utd player in the Red Devils’ win over Rangers

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand claims summer signing Joshua Zirkzee was “non-existent” in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Rangers.

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers equalised in the 88 minute at Old Trafford on Thursday night after a Jack Butland own-goal had given Man Utd the lead.

But Bruno Fernandes struck in the second minute of injury time to give Man Utd a valuable three points as they look to automatically qualify out of the Europa League group stage.

The Red Devils have been having a poor season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 matches.

One of the reasons for their lowly position in the Premier League is their terrible goals output with only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton scoring fewer than Man Utd this season.

Much of that blame has been put on the strikers with Marcus Rashford – who wants a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford – Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee all struggling to score consistently.

Zirkzee, in particular, has come in for stick after signing from Bologna for £36.5m in the summer transfer window, with the Netherlands international scoring just four goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The Man Utd forward endured another indifferent match against Rangers with the Dutchman having just four touches in the opposition’s box.

Commenting on Zirkzee’s performance, former Rangers striker Ally McCoist said on TNT Sports: “I think he’s done alright Zirkzee but I’ll say it again: I think from Manchester United’s point of view you’d like to see more of a goalscoring threat as well as he played.”

But Ferdinand was a bit harsher, claiming that Zirkzee was “non-existent” in the first half before being substituted on 88 minutes by Ruben Amorim.

Ferdinand added: “I thought he was non-existent in the first half to be honest but I thought he improved in the second half,.

“He still wasn’t a real threat on the goal but they got their goal in the end.”

Harry Maguire has defender Zirkzee as a “good player” despite his poor start to life at Old Trafford, the England international on Wednesday: “Josh is a good player and you don’t play for this club if you are not a good player.

“He has got to bring that belief and that confidence out of himself. In football, there is always another game and a next opportunity.

“Josh came on against Arsenal and really changed the game for us and to score that winning penalty probably gave him a lot of confidence and belief that he belongs at this football club.

“The fans have been brilliant with him. We have amazing fans that stick with us through thick and thin. When times are tough they really get behind you and support you.

“I have felt that and I am sure Josh would have been feeling that over the recent weeks.”