Man Utd star ‘wants to leave’ as Ratcliffe ‘offers’ one of ‘several victims’ to Barcelona

Bruno Fernandes has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona as the Man Utd midfielder looks to leave this summer, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year with the Glazers giving him control of the football operation as part of the agreement.

Ratcliffe is determined to improve the club’s recruitment and invest significant sums into the club’s infrastructure, while he has already made a key appointment in Omar Berrada as the new CEO from rivals Man City.

INEOS and Ratcliffe are still attempting to negotiate a compensation fee that would allow Dan Ashworth to finally join Man Utd from Newcastle.

A number of players are likely to leave as INEOS attempt to reshape Erik ten Hag’s squad with question marks over the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Man Utd captain Fernandes ‘wants to leave’ the Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

Fernandes has consistently been one of the Red Devils’ best performers since moving to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

The report adds that the new situation under Ratcliffe at Man Utd ‘will claim several victims in the summer’ and Fernandes is ‘considering the possibility of packing his bags’.

Fernandes has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona by Man Utd and the Portugal international ‘has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to try to find a buyer who will allow him to leave.’

But ‘the problem is that it would cost a lot of money, and it is not a necessary reinforcement’ for the Catalan giants with the La Liga side currently facing an uncertain financial situation.

Despite those rumours, Fernandes said earlier this week that he wants to stay at Man Utd despite their recent lack of success on the pitch.

Fernandes told A Bola: “I’ve always told the club that I don’t want to be promised that we’re going to be champions, because whatever club I go to, I don’t expect to be promised something that they can’t fulfil from the start. What I’ve always asked for and what I want from the club is for us to be competitive.

“This year we haven’t been and we don’t have to hide it. The season has been below our expectations, below my expectations, at least. And I think the club’s too, because they’re not used to being in these positions. I want to be competitive, I want to compete, I want to win.

“I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually, and that’s exactly the message I passed on.

“I want to stay here, I want to be part of a project that has feet, legs, torso and head, everything we need to be able to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are the clubs that have been in the best shape.”

