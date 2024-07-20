Ferguson picks out two Man Utd stars who are the ‘heart and soul’ of the Red Devils

Sir Alex Ferguson thinks Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are the “heart and soul” of Man Utd after bursting onto the scene in recent years.

Garnacho started to make a name for himself at Old Trafford in the 2022/23 season with the Argentina international increasingly being used off the bench by Erik ten Hag, making 19 Premier League appearances, including five starts.

But it was last season when Garnacho really started to contribute and start regularly with seven goals and four assists in 30 Premier League starts and six substitute appearances.

Mainoo had a breakthrough season this term with the England international – who played a key role for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024 – making 24 starts for Man Utd as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while he and Garnacho scored a goal each in their FA Cup final win over arch-rivals Man City.

Both Mainoo and Garnacho have been widely praised and now legendary Man Utd manager Ferguson has been singing their praises.

When asked about the impact the young duo have had, Ferguson told TikTok star Jamal Niaz: “It’s the foundation isn’t it?

“It’s the heart and soul of what Manchester United has been since the days of Sir Matt Busby, who started the whole process of trusting young players playing.

“They’re young. What they’re showing at the moment, the composure and confidence to play in the first-team, and not be daunted by it.

“In a way, it shows you the kind of courage they have. It’s a distinction in human beings, some have the will to be that [fearless at a young age].”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd attempt ‘last-minute hijack’ of £50m Aston Villa transfer from Premier League rival

👉 Man Utd make transfer U-turn as they prepare ‘first official offer’ after midfielder ‘says yes’

👉 Man Utd prepare to hijack Man City deal for ‘open’ Spain star as they ‘enter with force’

Some of the older players at Man Utd could leave Old Trafford this summer and Harry Maguire is one of the most likely to go, as the Red Devils look to bring in one more centre-back after sealing a move for Leny Yoro from Lille earlier this week.

But Louis Saha is not sure it would be the right decision to let Maguire go this summer after the England international’s encouraging performances last campaign for Man Utd.

Saha told Betfred: “To be honest, I thought he did really well last season and did tremendously well in some performances and scored a couple of goals. At times, he was the leader that we needed and this situation is going to be tremendously hard for him because the potential transfers coming in, in his position, are younger and big prospects.

“They’re going to need a chance to showcase their talents, so it’s going to be a difficult decision for Harry. He will understand that the defence is a foundation for the manager so there’s going to be more competition for him, but what I do know is that he will be very committed to the plan of Manchester United if he stays at the club.”