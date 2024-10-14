Ferguson tipped to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd for ‘one season’ with stars ‘taking the p***’

Erik ten Hag is the latest manager to try and get back to the heights of Sir Alex Ferguson's days at Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag could be replaced by a returning Sir Alex Ferguson for “one season”, according to Paul Gascoigne.

Ten Hag is under pressure to turn around his side’s form after INEOS put their faith in him over the summer, handing the Red Devils boss a one-year contract extension.

Man Utd have made their worst start to a new season since before the Premier League began with Ten Hag’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have taken just eight points from their opening seven Premier League matches and scored only five goals in that time.

And now former Tottenham and England star Gascoigne reckons Man Utd could rehire Ferguson if the Red Devils fire Ten Hag.

When asked whether he could see Ten Hag lasting until Christmas, Gascoigne told SportsCasting: “It’s like me as a player, I knew I was good. And it doesn’t matter who I was up against, or replacing, for instance, no problem.

“To follow Alex Ferguson, a few of them, even Jose Mourinho didn’t last long, David Moyes not for long.

“Looking at Ten Hag, I feel sorry for him a bit. I would love Alex Ferguson to take over just for one season and just see what he could do with those players because I think some of them take the p*** out of Ten Hag.

“You’ve got to give the man a bit of respect and it’s such a massive club, I don’t think some of the players realise who they’re playing for.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd XI of players sold by Ten Hag would give current team a hiding

👉 Zidane demands one signing at Man Utd with the ex-Real Madrid coach ‘open’ to replacing Ten Hag

👉 Swap deal? Man Utd eye £60m swoop for PL star as £85m flop could head in other direction

Gascoigne’s comments come after former Everton chairman Keith Wyness claimed that Man Utd are likely to go down the route of appointing some like Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, who knows the club.

Wyness told Football Insider: “There are various rumours whether they will go for like a Thomas Tuchel or will it be a Michael Carrick and have more of a managerial coach type situation rather than a Tuchel-type bigger name.

“I think they might go for the second route and try and get the Man United ethos back to what it was before with an ex-player like Carrick managing the squad.

“He’s proven to be a very good manager, so that’s where I think they may go.

“But no one knows at the moment which way Ratcliffe is going to jump. They are starting to reap the rewards of a very bad, difficult off-season when everybody thought Ten Hag was going to be sacked.

“So all these sorts of things are coming home to roost. It’s a bad issue for Man United. We are already seven games into the season and it’s not looking good.”

READ NEXT: Ten Hag sack chat continues with Tuchel now favourite to be next Man Utd manager