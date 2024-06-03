Man Utd: Ferguson holds ‘secret talks’ over ‘triple raid’ as ‘massive’ Ten Hag U-turn is on

Man Utd director Sir Alex Ferguson has held ‘secret talks’ with Dougie Freedman over the availability of Crystal Palace trio Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be set for a summer of change after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Erik ten Hag’s future is still up in the air after winning the FA Cup final with reports insisting that a decision has not yet been made over whether to keep him on next season.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs said last week: “Ten Hag wants to stay at Manchester United and is hoping for quick clarity. The longer the decision takes the more uncertainty brews.

“Ten Hag has some support from senior figures at Manchester United, including Jean-Claude Blanc.

“The whole season will be looked at. INEOS want to make the decision disappointedly and data will help them do so.

“Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are both keen on the Manchester United job should a vacancy emerge, but the first task is to decide on Ten Hag.”

Omar Berrada will arrive over the summer as the club’s new CEO and Jason Wilcox has already started work as technical director with Ratcliffe making changes to the Man Utd hierarchy.

There are likely to be big changes in the playing staff department too with uncertainty over the futures of a number of players, while Ratcliffe is keen to buy young players to improve the squad.

And now Football Insider claim that legendary manager Ferguson has ‘met with Dougie Freedman in London to explore Crystal Palace’s position on selling Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise this summer’ as Man Utd eye a ‘triple raid’.

Ferguson held ‘secret talks with the south London club’s director of football in Mayfair about their availability’ with Man Utd willing to sell the majority of their squad in order to reinvest in new faces.

The Palace trio are the right age at 25 and under, with Guehi potentially providing them solidity at the back, while Eze or Olise could provide the spark in attack they have lacked at times this season.

And Man Utd have ‘now made their interest known in the trio after Ferguson met with Freedman to discuss the possibility of them heading to Old Trafford this summer.’

Football Insider also report that a ‘massive’ U-turn over Ten Hag’s future is ‘on the cards’ with journalist Pete O’Rourke insisting it would be a ‘big surprise’ if Man Utd decided to keep him on.

O’Rourke believes Ten Hag could now be given a ‘stay of execution’ if INEOS ‘decides there aren’t any outstanding candidates available to replace him’ following their FA Cup triumph.

