Man Utd star finds Amorim exit ‘difficult blow to accept’ as Red Devils receive £100m January ‘offer’

Bruno Fernandes is expected to leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is finding Ruben Amorim’s departure tricky to move on from as the Red Devils receive a huge offer for his services, according to reports.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the decision last Monday to sack Amorim with the Red Devils showing inconsistent form once again this season.

The Man Utd hierarchy overlooked his 15th-place finish last term and failure to qualify for a European competition, as they looked to build something long term.

However, Man Utd won three of their last 11 matches under Amorim and his falling out with Jason Wilcox over formations, playing style and the January window was the final straw.

The Red Devils are now looking to appoint a interim boss to take control until the end of the season before they decide on Amorim’s long-term successor in the summer.

Man Utd spent over £200m in the summer transfer window on five new signings as INEOS and Ratcliffe backed Amorim with new faces.

But now their decision to sack Amorim could see them lose Fernandes in the next couple of transfer windows with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that there is ‘growing concern’ inside the Man Utd dressing room about the Portugal international’s ‘state of mind’.

For Fernandes, Amorim’s dismissal at Old Trafford ‘has been a difficult blow to accept’ with his departure seen as ‘traumatic’ for some of the Man Utd players.

The report adds: ‘This breakdown has created an atmosphere of distrust that directly affects the team’s leaders. Bruno Fernandes is one of them. The club is trying to repair the situation while searching for an interim manager to finish the Premier League season.

‘At 31, Bruno Fernandes feels he still has the ability to shine in the Premier League and major European tournaments. However, his patience isn’t endless. Last summer, he was tempted by an enormous offer from Saudi Arabia, which he rejected out of sporting conviction. He wanted to continue competing at the highest level.’

That latest report comes hot on the heels of a story claiming Fernandes has ‘decided to leave’ this year, while a report from Hooligan Soccer said last week that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are preparing a new £100m offer for the Man Utd captain.

The report revealed: ‘Now our sources indicate Al-Hilal is back and preparing another move for the captain during this January transfer window. The bid is reportedly $135M (£100 million), and Fernandes would receive a $810K (£600K) per week wage. United’s Technical Director Jason Wilcox is reportedly the key decision maker in the boardroom, and Bruno himself is said to be quite sanguine about the outcome but would prefer to move over the summer.’