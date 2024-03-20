Man Utd: Fernandes names ‘best coach in the world’ as he hails ‘passion’ of Liverpool boss Klopp

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes saved some praise for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after hailing Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world”.

The Red Devils have struggled to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City in recent years as they’ve struggled during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson days.

As well as Man Utd failing to challenge for a Premier League title since 2013, it has been made harder by Man City’s Guardiola and Liverpool’s Klopp in recent years.

And Man Utd midfielder Fernandes can appreciate Guardiola and Klopp’s impact on the English game and named the former as “the best coach in the world”.

“We are talking about the best coach in the world, without a shadow of a doubt,” Fernandes told A Bola. “In recent years, he has been the best coach in the world.

“He is probably the coach who most changed the game of football. Nowadays, everyone wants to be Guardiola, there’s no need to hide that.

READ MORE: Man Utd settle on Southgate as ‘overwhelming favourite’ with enormously convenient timing

“All teams, from the second to the first divisions, everyone tries to play like City and everyone tries to find the dynamics that City has, because they have results and success.

“For me, having praise from a coach like Guardiola is something spectacular, because, as I said, we are talking about a coach that I really appreciate and who, for me, today, is the best coach in the world.”

Man Utd eased some of the pressure building on Erik ten Hag over the weekend when they beat Liverpool 4-3 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

And Fernandes has revealed his great respect for Klopp and insists the Liverpool boss is one of the managers he appreciates the most in world football.

On Klopp, Fernandes added: “We are talking about a coach who is one of the ones I most appreciate, for the intensity he brings to games and the passion he has for football.

“I think what he did now is yet another demonstration of how much he loves football.

“He feels that, if he is not at his best, he is not giving his best to the game. And I think a little like that too, in the same way as him, probably.

“He is a coach who changed the dynamics of Liverpool, who brought hope to the club. If we look at it, Klopp is the coach who has probably won the fewest titles and, even so, achieved the most in terms of the passion of the world of football, the passion of the fans, the transformation he brought to a club.

“He won big titles, he won the Premier League, the Champions League, and some cups, but the biggest prize he will take away from these years will be the flame, the passion and the new dynamics he brought and which made Liverpool once again believe in being [a] champion, in being able to fight for titles, in being among the best.

“That’s something that no one will ever take away from Klopp. We are talking about another coach who really influences my passion for football.”

READ MORE: New Liverpool director Richard Hughes’ greatest transfer decisions include Mings and Ramsdale sales