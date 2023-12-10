Man Utd star accused of getting booked on purpose to miss match against Liverpool

BeIN Sport presenter Richard Keys insists that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes picked up a yellow card deliberately in order to miss their next Premier League match.

The Red Devils will hardly be relishing a trip to Anfield as their next league match after their humiliating 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Defeat to the Cherries sees Man Utd remain in sixth place in the Premier League for now with Newcastle United and West Ham potentially overtaking them on Sunday, depending on their results.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marco Senesi sealed all three points for Bournemouth at Old Trafford with Andoni Iraola’s men having a fourth goal chalked off by VAR near the end.

Frustration grew in the stands and on the pitch with many supporters choosing to leave early, while Fernandes showed his irritation by picking up a needless yellow card in the closing stages.

That booking takes him to five for the season and means he will miss their next match against arch-rivals Liverpool on December 17.

And former Sky Sports presenter Keys claims that Fernandes picked up a suspension on purpose to miss the match against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Keys wrote on X: “For the avoidance of doubt I’ll say it again. Fernandes knew he’d miss the Anfield game if he got a yellow. He didn’t want to play in it. 0-3 down & he has a tantrum. Captain? Leader? Others should be calling him out on it.”

Man Utd got off to a poor start when Solanke scored after just five minutes and Erik ten Hag was disappointed that his side didn’t wake up.

Ten Hag told MUTV: “I think we didn’t start well and we already had a warning shot, when they almost had a penalty. That should have woken us up.

“But then we gave a goal away very easily. And then you make them big because they are a transition team and they defended very tough. They go in the duels, they go one on one and it was very difficult then. I thought we played too but we didn’t have the brilliance in the box.”

After beating Chelsea in their last Premier League match, a frustrated Ten Hag added: “Yeah, of course, it’s disappointing. All the players, everyone is disappointed, of course. And me as well. We are together and all together, we are disappointed. It should not happen. And, yeah, we have to take the responsibility together.”