Man Utd star ‘voices concerns’ over future with Bayern Munich transfer ‘not impossible’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has voiced his concerns over the future of the club to the Red Devils hierarchy with a summer move to Bayern Munich “not impossible”, according to a transfer insider.

Speaking in early May, Fernandes made some ambiguous comments about his future at Old Trafford with the Portugal international seeming to suggest that a transfer away from Man Utd was a possibility.

Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

That has led to links with Bayern Munich and Barcelona with claims that Fernandes’ agent has met up for talks with both clubs.

There have been moves to reassure Fernandes of the ambition of the new owners at Man Utd with the Portuguese midfielder looking to challenge for more honours at Old Trafford.

And GiveMeSport transfer insider Dean Jones insists Man Utd “could be risking holding onto him” unless they follow through with their demands.

Jones said: “He has had concerns, and it was not long ago that he met with figures from within INEOS to spell out his concerns about their current situation and spelt out his ambitions for the future.

“It was not him demanding a move or actively looking to leave, but it let the club know that if this summer does not go well then they could be risking holding onto him.”

And Jones reckons Bayern Munich could be a realistic destination for Fernandes this summer if the Bundesliga giants make an official offer for the Man Utd star.

Jones added: “Now the Bayern interest is interesting because that’s the first club mentioned that could have some sort of intrigue if they actually make an offer.

“My feeling around this is he wants to stay at United, but at the same time, it is not impossible that he leaves if United don’t act effectively in the coming weeks to satisfy him.”