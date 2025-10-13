Man Utd captain Fernandes ‘consulted’ over Amorim future as Neville is put forward as a replacement

Bruno Fernandes has been consulted over the atmosphere in the camp under Ruben Amorim.

Gary Neville has been put forward as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim as Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes was reportedly ‘consulted’ over the current situation.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare time under Amorim with the Portuguese head coach managing to accumulate just 37 points from 34 Premier League matches since taking over from Erik ten Hag last season.

There were rumours that Amorim could face the sack if he’d lost to Sunderland heavily before the international break with Man Utd sitting in the bottom half.

However, a 2-0 win over the Black Cats at Old Trafford moved Man Utd up to tenth in the Premier League table and bought Amorim more time at the helm.

A report from the Daily Mirror has claimed that members of the Red Devils hierarchy ‘held talks with senior players to discuss the current situation at the club’.

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox led ‘recent discussions between the club’s hierarchy and the playing squad’ as they attempted to gauge the mood within the camp.

The report adds: ‘Captain Bruno Fernandes is among those who have been consulted, while other opinions have also been sought. It has been suggested the conversations were casual in nature and not necessarily designed to evaluate Amorim’s standing at the club as such.

‘Nevertheless, it is not the sort of activity one would normally witness at a club where everything is functioning seamlessly.’

If Man Utd do end up sacking Amorim this season, former Red Devils defender Neville has been tipped to replace the Portuguese boss by his former Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo.

Negredo, who played under Neville in the Man Utd legend’s only managerial job, told Coin Poker: “It also depends on the situation at Manchester United. I think he was a very important player for Manchester United. He’s a player who gave a lot to English football.

“Perhaps, similar to Valencia at that time, it’s a United team who haven’t been consistently at the top for a long time, and perhaps now wouldn’t be the best moment.”

Michael Owen thinks it’s “embarrassing” to suggest that all of the Red Devils’ problems under Amorim are over the Man Utd boss playing three at the back.

Owen said recently: “They’re playing a back-three. If I’m not wrong, I watched Erik Ten Hag about a year ago playing a back-four, and it was some of the most awful football I’ve ever seen from a Manchester United team.

“Some great teams over the years have played with a back-three. I’m not saying that’s my favourite formation at all, and I’m not saying that Amorim is right to be steadfast in his beliefs in that formation.

“But I certainly don’t think all of United’s problems now are because they play with the back-three.

“It’s embarrassing if you’re going to say the main reason for the downturn is because they play a back-three. I mean, it really isn’t.

“They could go back to a back-four and play as bad as they did under Ten Hag, then the screams would be equally as loud.”

