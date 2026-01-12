According to reports, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reached his ‘breaking point’ at Old Trafford and has ‘decided to leave’ this year.

Fernandes has been one of the very few standout performers at Man Utd over the past few years as the Portugal international has carried the club on his back.

United‘s captain is the only world-class asset in their current squad, and he can certainly hold his head high for his individual performances as the club has remained a shambles.

Despite this, Fernandes was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer as he was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs and Man Utd were reportedly open to his sale to raise funds for their rebuild.

Fernandes eventually decided to remain at Man Utd, though this was largely thanks to former head coach Ruben Amorim, who pleaded with the midfielder to stay.

Therefore, Amorim’s exit could impact Fernandes’ future at Man Utd, especially with the 31-year-old still heavily linked with an exit this year.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Fernandes has ‘decided’ that he ‘will leave Man Utd at the end of the season’.

It is claimed that his ‘breaking point’ was reached on Sunday as Man Utd lost 2-1 to Brighton to exit the FA Cup, with the midfielder leaning towards an exit because the club has ‘list its way’ and his ‘priority’ is ‘sporting’ rather than ‘financial’ as he could continue playing in Europe instead of the Middle East.

Man Utd could also sell Marcus Rashford this year as he has surpassed expectations during his loan stint at Barcelona, who have a buy option worth around 30 million euros (£26m).

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Rashford’s situation, with it claimed that Barcelona’s “intention” regarding a permanent transfer is “clear”.

“Today is Super Cup day in Saudi Arabia between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Deco, the director of Barcelona, confirmed that Joao Cancelo will officially join the club from next week,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But Deco also met with the camp of Marcus Rashford. Barcelona have told the player that they want to keep him beyond this season. They want to continue with Marcus.

“There is a €30 million buy option for the summer. It’s not mandatory and it will be Barcelona’s decision. It’s not something to be decided now.

“But the intention of Barcelona is clear. They want to continue with Rashford, and I can also tell you that the intention of Marcus Rashford is exactly the same.

“Marcus would be more than happy to stay at Barcelona. Both sides want to continue together. Now it’s going to be technical and financial, and it will take some time.

“Barcelona will not communicate anything to Manchester United now. This is not a January story, but it is an important intention on both sides.”