Man Utd: Fernandes destroyed for Carrick ‘betrayal’; told to stop ‘cheating and crying’

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Bruno Fernandes for his “betrayal” of Michael Carrick after their 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The pressure continues to build on Carrick after they were thrashed by the Serie A side with Joshua Zirkzee scoring a consolation in second-half injury time.

That defeat takes Man Utd up to seven matches without a win in all competitions after Carrick said over the weekend that their 1-1 draw against Leeds represented a “fresh start”.

It proved to be anything but as Man Utd captain Fernandes threw the Red Devils coaching staff under the bus in his post-match interview by criticising their tactics.

Fernandes said: “It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind.”

Carrick responded to those comments, he said: “Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren’t going to win.”

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And ex-Chelsea man Leboeuf insists that Fernandes needs to “start running” and “stop talking” after his “betrayal” of Carrick in that interview.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “We witnessed a betrayal. A betrayal towards the coach, towards the fans and towards the club from the players. We have to blame the players. We have to make them guilty for what we see.

“You can talk about the tactic, maybe it wasn’t the best tactic. But maybe Michael Carrick knows too much about the players and what they’re incapable of doing. It’s why he was maybe a little bit too defensive … Those players, they’re letting him down.

“They don’t run for him. They don’t run for the club, they don’t give 100%. And Bruno Fernandes … That guy, what I see too much is cheating, crying, complaining. Yes, he’s a great player but start running, stop talking!

“After Lisandro Martínez, some players talk too much. Just do your job. Try to do your job for the club, for the fans, for the players. You are not there. You are absolutely invisible.

“That was awful and appalling because the players didn’t do the job.”

Fernandes outburst at Man Utd tactics ‘would not have happened under Sir Alex Ferguson’

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole also slammed Fernandes, he added: “[He’s] absolutely questioning the tactics. It doesn’t matter whether he is right to. That’s sacrilege.

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“I’ve played for managers where I don’t agree with the tactics. You might say that to your mate or your wife, but you don’t come out as captain of the club and question the manager.

“He doesn’t even do it properly. If you’re going to come out, be bold, and say it with your chest. He sort of says, ‘we could have been this, but then it’s up to the manager.’

“He probably thinks he’s clever, [like saying] ‘well, I didn’t really say it, gaffer.’ You said what you said, you thought they got the tactics wrong. You can think that, that’s fine.

“You can go into the manager’s office tomorrow, and say, ‘I think you got it wrong, gaffer.’ Have a man-to-man conversation.

“To come out in front of the nation, when you’re captain of the football club, and question the manager is simply unacceptable.

“Bruno has really got that wrong. If you’re captain of Manchester United, you cannot come out and question the tactics. It would not have happened under Sir Alex Ferguson.”

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