According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have ‘disgruntled’ Bruno Fernandes since taking control of Manchester United.

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7% stake in Man Utd to become a minority stakeholder of the Premier League giants.

The unpopular Glazer family are still majority shareholders. Still, as part of his deal, Ratcliffe has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and major changes are being made ahead of next season.

This season has been miserable for the Red Devils and a huge overhaul is expected before the 2024/25 campaign.

Erik ten Hag and most of his squad are at risk of leaving in the coming months. Fernandes has consistently been one of United’s better performers but has even been linked with a move elsewhere.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been mentioned as a possible destination for Fernandes, but a recent report revealed that he is ‘expected’ to remain at the club.

Fernandes ‘disgruntled by INEOS’…

But according to a report from Manchester World, Fernandes and INEOS are not on the greatest of terms at the moment.

Amid claims suggesting pretty much every Man Utd player is up for sale this summer, ‘Fernandes is among a number of senior players who are disgruntled by Ineos’ handling of the situation’.

It is noted that ‘a lack of clear communication has frustrated several players, with a growing sense that experienced squad members are being pushed out’ with Casemiro ‘likely’ to follow Raphael Varane in leaving.

The report claims Fernandes recently had a meeting with the club’s hierarchy to clear the air but a ‘new contract was not discussed’ despite his current deal due to expire in 2026. Regarding his long-term future, they explain.

‘Sources have told ManchesterWorld that Fernandes would be interested in penning a new long-term deal at Old Trafford and feels his commitment, role as captain, and level of performance over several years, should be rewarded with a pay rise on similar terms to that of Marcus Rashford. ‘The United attacker agreed an extension last summer on wages believed to be around £300,000 a week, significantly more than Fernandes’ salary, which is closer to £250,000 per week. The former Sporting Lisbon star signed a fresh contract at United in 2022 and that still has two years remaining, plus the option of an additional 12 months. ‘It’s understood that United are reluctant to offer the club captain a new lucrative deal as Ineos move to try and reduce overall spending on salaries and limit player power, although Fernandes is not seen as a disruptive influence in the squad. ‘For now, an exit in the summer of 2025 has not been ruled out, although it’s difficult to foresee how United’s squad will look in 12 months’ time, with wholesale changes expected during the upcoming transfer window.’

