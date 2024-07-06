Manchester United have reportedly given Bruno Fernandes the ‘green light’ to discuss a move to the Saudi Pro League with ‘PIF optimistic about the deal’.

The 2023/24 campaign was miserable for the Red Devils but captain Fernandes was consistently one of their stronger performers. He grabbed ten goals and eight assists in the Premier League.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team should be looking to build Erik ten Hag’s team around Fernandes, but the 29-year-old is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League clubs have been mooted as possible destinations, but it’s also been assumed that Fernandes is simply lobbying for an improved contract as his current deal expires in 2026.

Ex-Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth recently arrived as Man Utd‘s sporting director and earlier this week, it was reported that he would be open to letting Fernandes leave on one condition.

‘United will even consider a sizable offer for skipper Bruno Fernandes, although he is expected to stay and sign a new deal.’

According to our pals over at TEAMtalk, Fernandes has been ‘given the green light to delve into the proposal prepared for him by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’.

It is noted that contact was first made with Fernandes in November 2023, with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad the two clubs interested in him.

Fernandes is said to have ‘made it known that he prefers the Al Nassr option’ so they currently ‘lead the race’ to sign the Man Utd star, who could soon reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Explaining why PIF are ‘optimistic about the deal’, the report adds.