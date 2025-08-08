Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United are likely to receive ‘further bids’ for captain Bruno Fernandes after he came close to leaving earlier this summer.

The 2024/25 campaign was disastrous for Man Utd as they slumped to a new low to finish 15th in the Premier League, while they failed to win a trophy.

Most of United’s squad underperformed, but Fernandes is one player who can hold his head high after last season, as he carried his teammates for most of the campaign.

Despite this, Fernandes looked likely to leave Man Utd at the start of this summer’s transfer window amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup.

However, Fernandes eventually decided to perform a U-turn on a potential move to the Middle East, rejecting a ‘crazy contract proposal’ from Al-Hilal to commit to Man Utd.

Despite this, reports linking Fernandes with an exit from Man Utd are not going away, with Football Insider claiming Al-Nassr have ‘joined’ Al-Hilal in the race to sign the talented midfielder.

It is noted that ‘further bids’ will be lodged to Man Utd for Fernandes, with Al-Nassr ‘interested’ in pulling off the ‘dream signing’.

It is also pointed out that this deal would set up a ‘reunion’ with Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, while the ‘decision to stay at Man Utd likely puts any talk of a transfer to bed this summer, that won’t stop the Saudi clubs from trying again in the near future’.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke suspects “clubs will continue to keep tabs on Fernandes”, with any potential deal deemed unlikely until next summer.

“He would be a marquee signing, Bruno Fernandes, if the Saudi Pro League were able to lure him away from Manchester United”, O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Earlier this summer, Fernandes rejected a lucrative offer to join Al Hilal. They made an attempt to sign the Portuguese international for over £80million, so it was a huge deal.

“They wanted him ahead of the Club World Cup but they weren’t able to get a deal done because Fernandes decided to stay with Manchester United. I think it’ll be a similar situation now for Al-Nassr.

“I don’t see any move happening this summer, but that doesn’t mean this interest will go away. He would be a dream signing for the Saudi Pro League, and I’m sure those clubs will continue to keep tabs on Fernandes.”