Man Utd: Ten Hag favourite’s future ‘at stake’ under Amorim as INEOS are warned of ‘very expensive’ fire sale

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes could face an uncertain future under incoming Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise depressing time for many Red Devils fans over the past few years.

Fernandes has been leading the goal involvement charts at Old Trafford as Man Utd have continued to struggle to reach the heights under Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the club.

But Fernandes has only contributed two assists and no goals in nine Premier League starts this season with the Portugal international coming in for criticism.

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha pointed out last month that Fernandes was part of the problem with the Red Devils not creating “any links in the midfield”.

Saha said: “The problem is that I don’t see any links in the midfield. There’s nothing between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, for example.

“These links, when you have more than one or two, mean that those guys don’t need to talk or move, they know each other so well. I don’t see that with United. I think that’s what all the fans are saying, that they don’t see the path. They are finding excuses all the time.”

Erik ten Hag, who always played Fernandes when he was available, was sacked on Monday morning and now Fernandes’ compatriot Ruben Amorim is set to take over.

And reports in Spain claim that Fernandes’ ‘future could be at stake, as his position could be affected by the style of play Amorim will employ’.

There is no suggestion that Fernandes will be sold but there will likely be a number of players seen as surplus to requirements under Amorim as the Portuguese coach goes about trying to reshape the squad.

Football Insider suggests there will be a ‘fire sale’ and former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Man Utd will lose a number of players for cut-price fees.

Wyness told Football Insider: “This will be a very expensive exercise for Jim Ratcliffe. I’ve been highly critical of the way INEOS have not only invested in Dutch and Dutch-based players as well as Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

“It isn’t just the severance payments for the manager, it’s also the staff.

“There may also be players they have to get rid of at a much lower cost. It’s going to be a really big number and it’s going to bring them closer to the PSR limit.”