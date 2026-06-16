According to reports, Manchester United have ‘taken a gamble’ in the race to sign Real Madrid target Matheus Fernandes.

Fernandes was one of West Ham’s better performers in their relegation season, and the 21-year-old did enough to earn a big move elsewhere this summer.

The talented midfielder has been linked with several clubs across Europe, though Man Utd have emerged as his most likely destination in recent weeks.

Last week, a report claimed Man Utd are ‘set to beat’ Arsenal and others in the race to land Fernandes, but there is work to do to complete a deal.

The Red Devils are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window and have already completed a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m.

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It has also been widely reported that Fernandes has been chosen as their next top target, but a report on Monday from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claimed Real Madrid are ‘in contact’ for the midfielder and have ‘launched an enquiry’ for him.

Still, an opening bid from Man Utd for the £80m-rated midfielder is ‘imminent’ and are ‘still considered frontrunners’.

The report claims:

‘Real Madrid have explored moves for the likes of Man City star Rodri and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, but Hammers ace Fernandes is now under consideration, too.

‘Despite the growing attention, Man Utd maintain a strong position. Michael Carrick is understood to see the youngster as a perfect fit for his system, capable of providing both defensive discipline and attacking creativity.’

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Man Utd ‘take gamble’ with Matheus Fernandes

It has been widely reported that it will not be a problem for Man Utd to agree personal terms with Fernandes, but there could be issues with a transfer fee.

This is because a report from The Mirror claims United have ‘taken a gamble’ by making it clear that they will not pay £80m for Fernandes, though he has ‘decided his dream move’ is a switch to Old Trafford.

The report explains:

‘United are expected to make an opening bid later this week – but it won’t be £80m. It remains to be seen if both clubs will be able to reach a compromise on the fee. ‘But with Fernandes deciding his dream move would be to Old Trafford, United are refusing to panic and are prepared to bide their time in the hope of striking a deal which suits them.’

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