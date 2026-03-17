Henry claims Fernandes ‘killed’ Man Utd team-mate during win over Aston Villa

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry insists Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes “killed” Red Devils team-mate Amad Diallo during their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes has been one of the bright sparks in the dark times under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim in recent years and once again the 31-year-old has contributed seven goals and 16 assists in the Premier League this term.

And Henry waxed lyrical about Fernandes on Monday night in the Sky Sports studio by expressing his admiration for the Man Utd captain and nicknaming him “Braino Fernandes” because he “thinks on the pitch”.

Speaking during a segment on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Henry said of Fernandes: “If you can control the speed of your brain you’re going to be faster than anyone on the field and this is what this guy has in abundance.

“I’ve said it before, he doesn’t play football he thinks football. He did it so well again at the weekend.

“In the second half he was like the kid at school who’s better than everyone, he just got on the ball and passed it forward whenever he could.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Emery, West Ham, Rosenior, Man Utd, Diarra

“Something that people don’t often see with Bruno – because he’s so great on the ball – is his work ethic. He can walk around the pitch if he wants because he’s the best player but then he pops up defending.”

Arsenal legend Henry also picked out a moment where Fernandes berated Man Utd team-mate Diallo for “seven seconds” after the Ivorian failed to play a ball over the top to him late in the game.

Henry added: “He wanted the ball [off Amad Diallo], he wanted the ball. He gets the ball after but he’s flat-footed by that point.

“He wanted the ball from Amad Diallo, not Manuel Ugarte, and I wanted to show that because this is at 3-1 with just a few minutes to go.

“He killed Amad Diallo for at least seven seconds! That’s just him, he will argue with his Dad or with anyone but he still finds a way.

“Even when he wins he’s like that, he demands excellence from himself and his teammates. For me, that’s a real leader. Look at him, he’s still going at Amad! He didn’t like it.

“My name for him now is Braino Fernandes because this guy thinks on the pitch and I love it.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Peter Schmeichel makes stunning Man Utd prediction after Aston Villa victory

* Man Utd ‘ask’ for Barcelona star in return for Rashford as fee dramatically lowers to £8.6m

* ‘I think there’s better options’ – Keane names two managers Man Utd should appoint ahead of Carrick

Fernandes has now overtaken David Beckham for the most Premier League assists in one season after providing two goals for his team-mates against Aston Villa.

When asked about beating Beckham’s 1999/2000 tally, Fernandes said: “Obviously, it’s very nice. It’s a very good achievement. We’re talking about one of the best players, certainly [the best] strikers of anyone in the box. So I’m very pleased to do that.

“It’s not going to change anything for what I want but being there with a name who, obviously, was one of the players everyone looks up to, in the way of crossing and the way of passing.

“Like everyone in their own garden tried to do it like Beckham and was doing it, even if you’re just swinging your arm, like he used to do it, not as much the ball!

“I’m obviously very happy to do that [beat his record].

On helping the team this season, Fernandes addded: “Obviously, it’s not something I dream about or thought about but I always want to help the team to get [what we want] in most of the games.

“Scoring goals and assisting is a big part of my game. I’m very pleased today worked out and made us win the game.

“Until the end of the season, I want to try to keep helping the team and improving on that, results-wise.”