Man Utd ‘identify five successors’ for Fernandes after Amorim reveals talks over Real Madrid move

Man Utd have selected five players to replace Bruno Fernandes if the Red Devils captain leaves for Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Performances and results have failed to improve under Amorim and it looks unlikely they will qualify for Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Man Utd boss Amorim will be hoping to be given money in the summer to reconstruct his squad, while keeping all of his best players at the club.

But, with the financial situation at Man Utd currently bleak, the Red Devils could have to sell some of its prized assets in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

A report last week claimed that Real Madrid were prepared to pay £90m in the summer transfer window to lure Man Utd captain Fernandes to the Bernabeu.

But responding to the rumours, Man Utd boss Amorim said on Monday: “He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him.”

Amorim added: “No. It’s not happening. We’ve had low points this season but I want Bruno here as we want to win the league again.”

However, Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd ‘have identified five players as potential successors’ to Fernandes ‘should the Portuguese midfielder leave the club due to interest from Real Madrid’.

The ‘shortlist’ has been whittled down to five with the Spanish publication claiming Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Red Bull Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons are the players who have been selected as possible targets if Fernandes departs.

The report adds:

‘Real Madrid’s growing interest in Fernandes has raised concerns at Old Trafford. Sources close to the club claim that Real Madrid is seriously considering the Portuguese signing, which could lead to a formal offer in the coming months. ‘This situation is particularly relevant given United’s financial difficulties, which have recently implemented drastic cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and increased ticket prices.

‘In anticipation of Fernandes’ possible departure, United’s football management is working on a succession plan. Damsgaard stands out for his technique and creativity in the final third, while Eze and Gibbs-White provide physical presence and attacking power from the second line. ‘Gloukh is distinguished by his intelligent distribution, and Simons is considered one of the most promising players in European football, with experience in top-flight leagues such as the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie.’

Journalist Paco Gonzalez, who was speaking to Cope’s Tiempo de Juego, stopped short of ruling a transfer to Real Madrid out but insists the Spanish club aren’t going to pay Man Utd £90m for a 30-year-old.

Gonzalez said: “Today they published in England that Real Madrid wants Bruno Fernandes and has made an offer of £90m. He’s 30 years old, he’s very good.

“Maybe many teams ask for a pass to watch a game, but maybe it’s a scout that Real Madrid has for England or a man going to see someone else.

“But for a 30-year-old guy, Madrid paying 90 million, knowing the calculations Florentino Perez has in his head, that signings have to be paid off and they have to be young, seems impossible to me. If they’re free, I mean, if they arrive for free, yes. If not, well, no way.”