Fernandes makes final decision over Man Utd exit as Romano reveals ‘crazy contract proposal’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has decided to ‘reject’ Al-Hilal and stay at Old Trafford ahead of next season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils could have to sell some of their better players in order to revamp their squad this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League, Man Utd had a chance to qualify for the Champions League against Tottenham in the Europa League final – but Ruben Amorim’s side lost 1-0.

That would have boosted their transfer budget ahead of the summer but now they could be forced to sell a number of players to give Amorim the players he needs to implement his style of play.

There are claims that Man Utd have around £100m to spend, which will not go too far considering they have already activated the £62.5m release clause of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd captain Fernandes is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal reportedly making an offer to sign the Portugal international before the Club World Cup next month.

A report last week claimed that Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘willing to sell’ Fernandes for the right price but that he risks ‘falling out’ with Amorim.

It was claimed on Sunday that Al-Hilal now believe that they are ‘close’ to an ‘agreement’ to sign Fernandes ‘after a week of positive meetings’.

But now transfer expert Romano has revealed that the Man Utd captain is now set to stay at Old Trafford after rejecting an offer from Al-Hilal to move to the Middle East.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Bruno Fernandes has REJECTED Al Hilal proposal. Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe. Man United captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg had a similar update too with Fernandes already making it clear to Man Utd in recent days that he was ‘leaning towards NOT moving to Al-Hilal.’

Plettenberg said on X: ‘As reported in our Transfer Update show yesterday, Bruno #Fernandes had already made it clear to Manchester United in recent days that he was leaning towards NOT moving to Al-Hilal, as he wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.

‘Understand there were also never any advanced talks between the player and Al-Hilal. #MUFC Contract until 2027.’