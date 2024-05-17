According to reports, Portugal international Bruno Fernandes ‘may leave’ Manchester United in 2025 amid interest from Bayern Munich.

This has been a miserable season for Man Utd but Fernandes has consistently been one of their stronger performers as he has stepped up as captain of the Premier League giants.

‘Frustrated’ Fernandes attracts interest

There is expected to be a major overhaul at Man Utd in the summer with most of their underperforming squad at risk of being sold.

Fernandes is one player they are keen to keep, but a recent report claims the midfielder is ‘frustrated’ by Ratcliffe and INEOS’ handling of contract situations at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old is due to be out of contract in 2026 and has been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in recent days.

But a new report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd ‘will turn down any offers that arrive this summer’ for Fernandes.

It is suggested that offers are being prepared for Fernandes, but an exit in 2025 is more likely.

‘Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are also ready to make offers to the Red Devils for Fernandes and sources have told CaughtOffside that the Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to part ways with €100m to get the Man United player. ‘However, Man United see their captain as untouchable, while the midfielder’s priority would be to stay at Old Trafford next season. ‘The 29-year-old has a contract in Manchester until 2026 and if things don’t go to plan during the 2024/25 season, the Portugal international may then leave during the summer of 2025 with one year remaining on his current deal.’

Fernandes’ Man Utd teammate – Casemiro – is more likely to leave this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Ex-United striker Dwight Yorke thinks the midfielder “has had enough”.

“It’s hard to criticise Casemiro because of what he’s achieved in the game, but people should expect better from him in a Manchester United shirt,” Yorke said.

“It really hasn’t worked out for him this season after such a good first year with the club and he isn’t getting any younger – he looks like he’s had enough and he wants a new start at another club next season.

“Jason Wilcox and the other directors at Old Trafford are going to have to have harsh conversations with these players, including Casemiro, and find out whether they really want to be here or not, or whether or not they want the manager (Erik ten Hag) here, so it’s a tough one.

“Casemiro’s a legend of the game and it’s a difficult one, but his name has very much been in the focal point of conversation over the past few months, so it’s certainly something the club need to address this summer. A decision needs to be made.”

