Fernandes names one player he ‘would love’ Man Utd to sign; reacts to transfer rumour

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Bruno Fernandes insists he “would love” to play alongside Benfica midfielder Joao Neves at Manchester United amid transfer speculation.

Neves has been impressing for club and country over the past 12 months with the 19-year-old called up for the Portugal senior side for the first time in October.

He has since picked up two caps for the national team and he is now attracting interest from Premier League sides Man Utd and Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been particularly heavily linked to Neves with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming Man Utd sent scouts to see the youngster score against Sporting Lisbon last weekend.

There are rumours they could even make a move in January but it seems more likely that a concrete offer could materialise in the summer.

Fernandes has experienced Neves’ talent first-hand in the Portugal set-up and Man Utd captain would be keen to play alongside him regularly.

“It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not,” Fernandes said.

“He’s a great player, I don’t know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas.

“But he’s an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional, he will have a bright future wherever he goes.

“I would love to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him.”

There has also been speculation surrounding Fernandes’ future at Man Utd despite being made skipper ahead of the season after Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the capaincy.

There have been rumours that creative Fernandes is a top target for the Saudi Arabia league with PIF ‘already taking some concrete steps’ to plan a summer transfer for the Man Utd midfielder.

However, Fernandes insists he is “happy” at Man Utd despite admitting that the new season “didn’t start the way we wanted”.

“I’m focusing on the national team and United. I’m happy where I am,” Fernandes told Sport TV Portugal.

“In the national team, we had some very good times, at Manchester United we didn’t start the way we wanted. I don’t look at rumours. I don’t pay attention to them.

“Today, it’s very easy to spread rumours in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals.”