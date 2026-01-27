New information has emerged on Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United, including a no-brainer decision and a ‘significant’ demand for a new contract.

Fernandes’ future at Man Utd has been a constant topic throughout this season, with a move to the Saudi Pro League looking likely last summer before he ultimately decided to stay.

At the time, there was a debate over whether selling Fernandes for £100m was a necessary sacrifice to fund Man Utd’s midfield rebuild, with this stance justified by mixed performances from a deeper position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

And Fernandes recently added fuel to exit speculation, suggesting club chiefs wanted him gone in the summer amid reports that Amorim played a “crucial” role in keeping him.

Fernandes’ bombshell interview and Amorim’s sacking left a 2026 exit looking pretty inevitable for Man Utd’s captain, but there has been another momentum swing over the past week.

The 31-year-old appeared to have a strong affinity for Amorim, but his performances have stepped up following the arrival of interim boss Michael Carrick.

Carrick has had a remarkable start in his new role, but several obvious decisions contributed to the statement wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

The change in formation and return of Kobbie Mainoo have helped, while Fernandes is now having a far greater impact on games after returning to an advanced role.

Carrick is going the right way about trying to earn the permanent manager’s job at Man Utd, but there remains a lot of doubt about the club’s future heading into next season.

This includes Fernandes’ situation, with a new report from The Mirror shedding light on his current stance regarding his next move.

Fernandes’ current deal, which includes a one-year extension option, is due to expire in 2027, so Man Utd are running out of time to cash in on the midfielder if they opt to do so.

Alternatively, Man Utd could make a concerted effort to retain Fernandes for the remainder of his career with a new long-term contract.

However, there are hurdles to overcome if that’s to happen, with it noted that Fernandes ‘will wait until the end of this season before deciding his next move’ as he ‘wants to see who the next permanent boss will be’ even though he has been impressed with Carrick’s impact’.

For Fernandes, this is a no-brainer move as he will know more than most how quickly things can change at Man Utd, with the next managerial appointment to have a significant impact on his future and the general trajectory of the club.

And even if Fernandes is satisfied with Man Utd’s next appointment, a new deal is not certain as he has ‘become disillusioned with how the club is run and the managerial changes’, while he has made a ‘significant’ demand.

