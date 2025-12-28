According to reports, Bruno Fernandes ‘could have played his last game’ for Manchester United as a transfer is ‘increasingly likely’ to happen.

Fernandes has comfortably been Man Utd’s best player over the past few years as he has consistently shone in a poor side.

Despite this, Fernandes has been heavily linked with an exit from Man Utd since the summer as he has attracted interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

In the summer, Al-Hilal were keen to sign Fernandes ahead of the Club World Cup for a fee of around £100m, but the player opted to stand by the Premier League giants.

Fernandes has continued to impress for United this season, but he recently claimed that the club wanted to sell him in the summer.

READ: Liverpool in ‘comedy week’ as £30m star ‘better’ than Wirtz as Arsenal ‘totally vilified’, Man Utd lauded



This has added further fuel to reports suggesting that he could leave Man Utd in January or next summer, with Bayern Munich joining Middle East sides in making a push to sign him.

Fernandes is currently out of action with a hamstring injury and is due to make his return in January, but a new report from Football Insider says he ‘could have played his last game’ for Man Utd.

This is because Fernandes’ exit from the Red Devils is ‘edging closer’ as they are ‘increasingly likely’ to cash in on him.

The two reasons for this stance is that ‘clubs are willing to offer him huge packages to complete a move next month’ and January ‘is one of the last opportunities for United to secure a major fee for the playmaker’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Romano reveals Man Utd transfer ‘guarantee’ as one deal ‘should be’ completed ‘by mid-January’

* ‘Worried’ Rooney reveals what Man Utd ‘really need’ in January after ‘poor performance’ vs Newcastle

* Man Utd told to sign ‘man possessed’ from Chelsea in surprise January transfer



Last month, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claimed Man Utd could use Fernandes to “strengthen in midfield”.

“I don’t think it’s something they’re necessarily planning to do,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But it’s certainly something they will consider and keep an eye on, but it might depend on what happens between now and the end of the season.

“Everybody knows Man United want to strengthen in midfield, it’s no secret, it’s a position the manager feels he needs reinforcements in.

“The question is more about their financial situation, whether they can afford to pay the type of money clubs are asking for when it comes to these players.

“You never know at the moment with United, one minute they’re pleading poverty and the next they’re talking about spending £100million on players.

“Of course, selling Bruno Fernandes would help them raise money to put towards that deal, but then you’re weakening the squad in midfield anyway.

“I don’t think it would make sense to go out of their way to move an important player on, maybe if a huge offer comes in then it’s something they’ll have a look at.

“But at the moment it’s not in their plans to move him on and bring somebody else in, I’m not sure it would make a lot of sense for them in terms of what they need.”