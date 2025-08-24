Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Bruno Fernandes has received a ‘completely disproportionate offer’ to leave Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes is one of the only Man Utd players who could hold his head high after last season, as he was comfortably Ruben Amorim’s best player.

Despite this, Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer and a £100m move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup looked likely before he decided to remain at Man Utd.

However, Saudi Pro League sides do not appear to have lost hope of landing Fernandes, who remains linked with a move to the Middle East.

Earlier this month, a report claimed ‘further bids’ are expected for Fernandes, who remains a key target for Saudi Pro League chiefs.

Now, a report from The Sun claims Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad ‘want’ Fernandes in a ‘shock transfer in the closing stages of this window’.

It is said that a ‘meeting’ between Fernandes’ representatives and Al-Ittihad has ‘already taken place’, with ‘first contact’ between the two sides deemed to be ‘positive’.

Regarding Fernandes’ demands, the report adds:

‘Al-Ittihad are very keen to add the Portugal international to their ranks. ‘Sources have told SunSport Fernandes has asked the Saudi Pro League outfit for a contract worth a total of £33million per year.’

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, claims Fernandes has received a ‘completely disproportionate offer’ to join Al-Ittihad.

Fernandes is said to have held ‘private talks’ with Al-Ittihad over a move to the Saudi Pro League, though this is presumably unlikely after he said no to this switch earlier in the window.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund is far more likely to leave Man Utd as he is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund’s form dramatically declined last season and he could do with a fresh start elsewhere to rebuild.

The United outcast has attracted interest from several Serie A clubs in this window and a move to champions Napoli looks most likely as they have stepped up their interest following Romelu Lukaku’s injury.

A new report from Corriere dello Sport claims there is a ‘feeling’ that ‘Monday is a key day to determine the outcome of negotiations’.

