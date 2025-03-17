Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has responded to Roy Keane after the pundit said he was the leading “f***ing imposter” in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Last month, Keane slammed Fernandes in an extraordinary rant, labelling Man Utd’s captain the standout “f***ing imposter” in the 2024/25 squad.

The 24/25 campaign has been miserable for the Red Devils as they have languished in the bottom half of the table for most of the season.

No more than a handful of Man Utd’s stars can hold their heads high for their performances this season, but Fernandes has comfortably been their best player as he’s saved his underperforming teammates on several occasions.

Fernandes contributed a goal and two assists in Man Utd’s 3-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday night. This takes his tally for the season to 16 goals and 15 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking post-match, Fernandes responded to Keane’s recent comments and admitted there are “margins for improvement” in his game.

“I think both. Obviously, it is not nice to hear bad things about you; no-one likes it,” Fernandes said on Sky Sports when asked whether criticism from the media/supporters hurts him or motivates him.

“But at the same time, it motivates you and makes you think about a lot of things that people think you have to improve and you have to take it in a positive way, understanding that whatever people are saying and if there is a margin to improve or not.”

The reporter did not name Keane, but Fernandes brought up the Man Utd legend. He continued: “Obviously, I know you are talking about Roy Keane.

“As I have said before, I have a huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he is one of the best captains the club has had and he was an amazing player for the club.

“It is the way he thinks, the idea he has about me as a player, as a captain, and I have to respect that. I do things in my own way to try to be the best, not captain, but person and teammate as I can.

“I do it every day and try to be an example of everything I do in a training session, on the pitch and in everything I do, but obviously not everyone will like [it], not everyone will think in the same way, and I respect every opinion of everyone.

“And as I have said, I have huge respect for Roy Keane and I accept that there are a lot of margins for improvement in my game, in my leadership, in everything I do, even in my own life.”

He added: “I want to score many goals as I can as it’s a big part of my game and I need to assist my teammates. I need to get on to the edge of the box and get goals as it is one of my qualities.”