‘I want to stay’ – Man Utd captain Fernandes reveals Ratcliffe ‘meeting’; gives Gyokeres advice

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes insists that he wants to stay at Old Trafford despite their poor league position this season.

The Red Devils had a good first season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Fernandes: I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners

But this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group to crash out of Europe, while Ten Hag’s sixth-placed side are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

A 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool on Sunday helped ease some of the pressure on Ten Hag with it slightly unclear whether he will still be manager next season amid rumours new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to go in a different direction.

Fernandes, who has consistently been one of the best players at Man Utd since joining, is still very much committed to the club and claims he’s had a meeting with INEOS and Ratcliffe about plans for the club.

Fernandes told A Bola: “I’ve always told the club that I don’t want to be promised that we’re going to be champions, because whatever club I go to, I don’t expect to be promised something that they can’t fulfil from the start. What I’ve always asked for and what I want from the club is for us to be competitive.

“This year we haven’t been and we don’t have to hide it. The season has been below our expectations, below my expectations, at least. And I think the club’s too, because they’re not used to being in these positions. I want to be competitive, I want to compete, I want to win.

“I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually, and that’s exactly the message I passed on.

“I want to stay here, I want to be part of a project that has feet, legs, torso and head, everything we need to be able to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are the clubs that have been in the best shape.”

Which players could leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer?

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the many strikers linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer with recent reports insisting that Ten Hag is looking to sign the Sweden international ahead of Arsenal.

And when asked about Sporting Lisbon players who could leave in the summer, Fernandes touched on Man Utd target Gyokeres, he added: “Gyokeres is one of them, he’s scored a lot of goals, but I think Pedro Gonçalves has shown great dynamics over the years. This season is probably the one in which he’s played best, but as his numbers have dropped since the first season, people…

“What’s normal, he’s created a very high standard of goals and assists, so the pressure on him is very high. However, I think that Pote has been more influential in the team’s play now than he was when Sporting were champions and he scored a lot of goals.

“This confidence that the coach has in Trincão means that he’s back to being the player he was when he left Braga for Barcelona.

“Obviously, Gyokeres scoring so many goals means that he sometimes falls by the wayside. Inácio has grown enormously and part of that is down to being in the national team and playing. Coates is always the pendulum in that defence because of his experience and his ability to be calm in difficult moments.

“The two in midfield… I love Sporting’s midfield. I love Morita and Hjulmand. They’re two vital players in Sporting’s game, especially when they have to have more of the ball and be more tactically organised.”

