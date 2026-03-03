‘My answer is yes’ – Romano reveals why Fernandes could leave Man Utd in ‘final decision’ warning

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Bruno Fernandes could still leave Man Utd if he determines their ambition doesn’t match his.

Fernandes has been one of the bright lights in recent years under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim with the latter losing his job in January after a poor 14-month spell as Man Utd boss.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has turned things around at Old Trafford with six wins and a draw in his first seven matches in charge to get Man Utd fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

Despite that, there is set to be a summer of change as the Man Utd hierarchy have yet to decide on Amorim’s permanent successor, while the future of Fernandes and others is up in the air.

A move to Saudi Arabia had looked likely last year with the Man Utd board considering a £100m sale in order to help fund an overhaul of the squad – but ultimately Fernandes decided to stay.

Romano admits that the feeling around Fernandes is “very positive” currently but the Italian has warned that Saudi Arabian clubs will try again in the summer.

The transfer expert said on his YouTube channel: “Over the last three years, since summer 2023, Bruno has had the opportunity every single summer to move to the Saudi Pro League if he wished.

“He received serious proposals, including very big offers last summer from Al-Hilal, who were prepared to put significant money on the table. Bruno decided to stay. He chose to continue at Man Utd.

“Now the feeling around Bruno is very positive. Man Utd are performing well and the situation looks completely different. In the summer, the club will continue to invest. If you ask me whether I expect Saudi clubs to return for Bruno, my answer is yes. The top Saudi clubs remain interested because he has always been a priority target. When they identify a player as a key objective, that interest does not disappear.”

And Romano has hinted that the only way Fernandes doesn’t stay for another season at Old Trafford is if Man Utd don’t impress him with their level of ambition.

Romano continued: “Financially, reaching an agreement with Man Utd would not be a problem. The crucial decision would be on the player’s side.

“It is not about salary. If Bruno had wanted a higher wage, he already had the opportunity to earn significantly more than he does at Man Utd. He stayed because he wants to win at the club, because he wants to help the club and because, as captain, he feels he can do something important. So I expect Saudi interest again, but once more it will be Bruno who decides and Man Utd hope he stays.

“Over the weekend he broke records, becoming the third player in the club’s history after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to reach more than 100 goals and 100 assists in a Man Utd shirt. He is performing fantastically, but the final decision will be his.”