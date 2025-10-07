Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United have already ‘agreed’ his £100m ‘sale’ and this deal will fund two ‘incoming’ signings.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over the past year as he has been earmarked as a top target for the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old is arguably the only Man Utd player who could hold his head high last season. He was comfortably Ruben Amorim’s top performer, though he has struggled from a deeper position this campaign.

United’s captain could have easily moved elsewhere in the summer as he attracted serious interest from Al-Hilal, who looked to sign him ahead of the Club World Cup.

It was intimated that the Red Devils could have made around £100m through cashing in on Fernandes, but they let him decide whether this transfer went through.

After much deliberation, it emerged that Fernandes had opted to remain at Man Utd, but reports linking the midfielder with an exit have not gone away.

On Tuesday afternoon, a report from Football Insider claimed Man Utd have ‘made a shock U-turn’ on Fernandes as they would be ‘tempted’ to sell him in 2026.

Former chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “If an offer of around £100million comes in for Fernandes, they might decide it’s time to cash in. It’s certainty something that will be tempting for them, that amount of money.

“Then they could go and look at some of their targets to strengthen the squad with that money coming in, because it’s an area they feel they could improve.

“A lot will depend on how they perform this season, because if they do well, perhaps get into Europe, then he will have been a key part of that.

“If they don’t, then the club could look to move in a different direction and I’m sure it’s something he’d be open to as well.”

Now, a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ have made a bombshell claim on Fernandes, suggesting that his ‘£100m sale’ to the Saudi Pro League has been ‘agreed’ and this move will fund moves for ‘incoming’ duo Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

They said on X: We have been told high level sercet @ManUtd transfer plans

“We understand that Bruno Fernandes will be sold to Saudi Arabia league 🇸🇦 for £100m in the summer.

“The deal is already agreed between all parties according to sources, and it seems like Bruno Fernandes is just waiting to sort out personal terms.

“The funds from Bruno’s transfer are expected to be used to bring in Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.”