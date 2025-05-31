Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes holds the key to the Red Devils’ potential efforts to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to improve their squad in the summer transfer market after finishing 15th in the Premier League in an awful season.

Man Utd are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha but Ruben Amorim needs much more to implement his style of play and tactics.

There were rumours that Man Utd could sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as their new striker signing but Premier League rivals Chelsea are now set to complete a deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Thursday: ‘Liam Delap to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in place as £30m release clause will be triggered.

‘Manchester City will not use buy back clause and Delap has already accepted Chelsea project.

‘Long term deal, Maresca’s impact + UCL football key. Delap will join #CFC.’

On Man Utd striker targets after missing out on Delap, Romano told GiveMeSport: “There are several candidates, but Man United will make decision on their priority target soon.

“The dream has always been Gyokeres, but without Champions League football [it’s] difficult.”

One player who has been linked with a move to Man Utd for years is Napoli striker Osimhen – who spent this season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray – and now Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis claims the sale of Fernandes ‘and/or’ Marcus Rashford could be necessary for the Red Devils to secure his signing.

Denis wrote on X: ‘If Manchester United really wants Victor Osimhen, they will need to reduce their wage bill and sell Marcus Rashford and/or Bruno Fernandes… otherwise, they won’t be able to afford the player’s €12M salary. Meanwhile, Osimhen is still in advanced discussions with Al Hilal #Mufc.’

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another player on Man Utd’s radar, although Arsenal have now begun concrete talks over a potential move to land the Bundesliga star.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote on X on Friday: ‘EXCL | Negotiations between RB Leipzig and Arsenal regarding Benjamin #Sesko have begun! A few days ago, there was already a meeting between the executives Marcel Schäfer and Andrea Berta in London.

‘It remains unclear whether #Arsenal are able to afford the full package. Discussions are currently ongoing about a possible payment structure. The release clause is set at over €80 million. Victor #Gyökeres is still high on the list. The current focus is on Sesko.’

But Man Utd could still have an outside chance of landing Sesko with their director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, watching Sesko recently with the Red Devils ‘particularly interested’.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal have ceased their recruitment drive and have declared Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon) as their favourite targets. RB Leipzig are willing to talk for upwards of €70m, and ideally Sesko should fetch up to €100m.

“Despite his young age, the Slovenian is almost complete, has a clear head and is a real team player. He would be an asset to any club. There are already talks with Arsenal.

“From the Premier League, beside Arsenal also Manchester United are particularly interested. Christopher Vivell (United’s director of recruitment) was there to watch Sesko at the game in Wolfsburg in mid-April. He once helped discover him and brought the footballer to Salzburg as a 16-year-old in 2019.”