Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Old Trafford.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is set to make a U-turn and show a desire to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix at Al-Nassr this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in three summer signings so far with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving in big-money deals, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are also hoping to sign a defensive midfielder, a striker and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts in just under a month’s time.

But their summer is complicated by the need to offload a number of players in order to raise funds for incomings with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all on the exit ramp.

One player who looked likely to be heading for a departure earlier this year was Fernandes with Al-Hilal making a big push to sign the Portugal international from Man Utd.

It is understood that the Saudi Pro League club offered €120m to the Red Devils, while Fernandes was proposed a deal that would see him earn €70m a year.

But now Portuguese newspaper A Bola claims that Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus ‘wants’ to unite Man Utd midfielder Fernandes with Portuguese team-mates Ronaldo and Joao Felix in Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that ‘money won’t be a problem’ and that ‘having Jorge Jesus in charge and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the squad would be enough to help convince the Red Devils midfielder’ to make a transfer U-turn.

A Bola adds: ‘Possible contact has already taken place in the last few hours between two of the three parties: it is natural, at this stage, that the first approach is between the player and the club interested in signing him and also interested in knowing whether any advances with Old Trafforf could make sense.

‘After securing João Félix, in a lightning operation that ended up stealing the winger from Benfica, JJ and CR7’s Al Nassr are now looking to secure another key player for the National Team and, in this particular case, for Manchester United, led by Ruben Amorim, who will certainly do everything to keep Bruno Fernandes.’

However, it would seem unlikely that Fernandes would cave in to a move to Saudi Arabia after making it clear that he wants to remain “at the highest level”.

Explaining his decision to reject Al-Hilal a couple of months ago, Fernandes said: “There was an opportunity.

“The [Al-Hilal] president called me and asked if I wanted to go there. They were waiting for me. I spoke to coach [Ruben] Amorim. He asked me not to go.

“Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.”

Fernandes added: “It was an easy move, even at a family level.

“I had João Cancelo there, my children are used to playing with him in the national team. We have a great friendship.

“But I want to maintain myself at the highest level, playing in the big competitions and I feel capable of it.”