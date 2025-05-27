Fernandes given ‘deadline’ to ‘make call’ on Man Utd exit as Al-Hilal make £65m ‘final contract offer’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has been given a deadline by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after making him a ‘final contract offer’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing in 15th place after beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the final match of the campaign.

Amorim has failed to improve results or performances since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November with his players struggling to adapt to his playing style, tactics and philosophy.

Too often Fernandes had to produce a moment of inspiration to pull Man Utd out of a hole with the Portugal international contributing 19 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

But there have been rumours recently that he could leave the Red Devils with Man Utd looking to raise funds to revamp their squad in the summer.

There are rumours that Al-Hilal have already made a bid of around £84m and offered an incredible wage to Fernandes in order to get him to move to Saudi Arabia.

And GiveMeSport now claims that Fernandes ‘has been warned by Saudi Pro League admirers Al-Hilal that he has until Thursday to make a final call on whether he is prepared to complete a lucrative move from Old Trafford’.

Al-Hilal have made their ‘final contract offer’ worth around £65m per season to the Man Utd captain, who has now ‘been handed a deadline to make a decision’.

The Saudi outfit are ‘giving him until Thursday before they want clarity on the possibility of being able to secure his services’ but Man Utd are ‘confident that he will stay at Old Trafford and that has led to there being an intention to move onto alternative targets after Thursday’.

And former Man Utd striker Louis Saha reckons that Fernandes is the only current Red Devils player who is guaranteed to stay this summer.

Saha said earlier this month: “The only player at Manchester United who is currently a guarantee is Bruno Fernandes. Even if he has bad games sometimes, or he’s a bit quieter, his level is high.

“Diogo Dalot has been a really good player – last year he was the player of the season and there are lots of things to enjoy about his play, he’s been consistent most of the time. I still ask more of him because this is Manchester United, and I think he has the duty to understand that. Nobody should have the guarantee of the manager. It’s not about friendship or a special relationship – next season, everyone has to step up.

“I remember [in 2008], we won the Premier League and Champions League, and the next pre-season, it was like nobody had done anything – Sir Alex Ferguson grilled everybody like we were kids. Ruben Amorim should not give confidence or guarantees to anyone else after this season.”

