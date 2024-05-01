Bruno Fernandes insists he will leave any decision on his future at Man Utd “until after the Euros” after another disappointing campaign at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag had a positive first season at the club with the Dutchman guiding the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, this term has been disappointing with sixth-placed Man Utd struggling for consistency in the Premier League, while they were dumped out of Europe before Christmas when they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Man Utd do still have an FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City to look forward to but pressure is on Ten Hag after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year.

Fernandes has consistently been their standout performer over the last few years with the Portugal international contributing another 15 goals and nine assists in all competitions this campaign.

That has led to whispers the 29-year-old could look to move on in his search to win more silverware and the Man Utd midfielder did little to pour cold water on speculation on Tuesday.

When asked by DAZN Portugal about his future, Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

‘So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

One player who will definitely be leaving if Man Utd get their way is Mason Greenwood with the striker, who is on loan at Getafe, up for sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United’s intention remains to cash in on Mason Greenwood this summer, despite some reports that he could be reintegrated back into the squad for next season. Getafe hope to keep Greenwood, while many other clubs around Europe are also interested in a loan.

“Greenwood’s contract at Man United expires in one year, so this means the Red Devils’ priority will be to sell the player rather than loan him out again. They hope to receive an important fee and make profit on Greenwood also because for Financial Fair Play this would be crucial money to reinvest in their squad.

“Greenwood’s situation will be one to watch for sure, because there is a lot of interest and United definitely want to sell.”

