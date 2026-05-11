Manchester United have reportedly decided on a ‘U-turn’ on whether to keep Bruno Fernandes and have been ‘set’ a price for a potential replacement.

United‘s captain Fernandes has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford over the past year and it has been unclear whether he will commit his future to the club.

Fernandes reportedly came close to securing a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer and the midfielder has since suggested that club chiefs wanted him to leave to raise funds for signings.

The 31-year-old ultimately stayed at Man Utd and they have benefited from him staying, with the midfielder standing out as one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have provided ‘details behind the Fernandes U-turn’ at Man Utd, with the club now desperate for him to stay due to his performances and leadership.

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The report adds:

‘Our sources understand the 31-year-old has adapted brilliantly to Carrick’s management and has become one of the strongest voices backing the interim Man Utd boss behind the scenes. ‘Sources state Fernandes is among the senior players who have actively supported Carrick’s case with the club’s leadership group, firmly believing he is the right figure to lead United forward permanently.’

West Ham ‘set asking price’ for Man Utd-linked Matheus Fernandes

Despite this, United will eventually have to find a suitable replacement for Fernandes, who reportedly wants them to sign West Ham star Matheus Fernandes.

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The promising 21-year-old has arguably been West Ham’s top performer in what looks likely to be a relegation season, and a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims they have ‘set his asking price’ at £84m as they ‘demand double’ the fee they paid to sign him last summer.

This will inevitably decrease if/when West Ham suffer relegation, and O’Rourke insists they face a “real tough battle” to keep him if they go down.

“Man United and a number of clubs will be hoping to take advantage of any potential West Ham relegation with Fernandes,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“He’s on that long list of midfield targets that United are looking at, if United don’t get those top targets, the likes of Elliott Anderson, Sandro Tonali, it might open the door.

“West Ham did spend a decent fee on them when they signed them from Southampton, around £38million, so they’d be looking at least double that if they were to sell Fernandes.

“So yeah, there’ll be a number of clubs, not just Manchester United who will be keeping tabs on Fernandes and West Ham’s survival fight as well.

“I think it’ll be a real tough battle for West Ham to keep hold of him, especially if they go down.”