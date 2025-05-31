Fernandes ‘very close’ to leaving Man Utd as Al-Hilal offer staggering £21m bonus each season

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes is ‘very close’ to leaving Old Trafford for Al-Hilal ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been terrible this season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing the season in 15th position after a final day win over Aston Villa.

Their summer transfer budget took a hit earlier this month when they failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing to Tottenham 1-0 in the Europa League final.

And there are rumours Man Utd could now have to sell a number of their players in order to have the transfer window they want this summer with Fernandes linked to Saudi Arabia.

There is talk that Al-Hilal are willing to offer as much as £100m to Man Utd in order to get a deal done, while there have been claims the salary package on offer is worth an incredible £65m a year.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Fernandes is ‘very close’ to leaving Man Utd with Al-Hilal ‘willing to go all out to close the deal’.

It is claimed that an ‘offer’ of €95m (£80m) is ‘on the table’ currently for Fernandes with ‘the player’s entourage is also seriously considering the offer’.

Al-Hilal ‘not only promises a contract worthy of his status, but is also offering a staggering sum: €25 million net for each of the seasons he signs at his new destination.’

That is an offer that Man Utd can’t match but Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol believes that how Amorim is acting shows that Fernandes will stay.

Solhekol told Sky Sports: “But looking at Ruben Amorim today, I think it’s pretty clear and final that Bruno Fernandes is going to stay.

“Never say never in the transfer market, the window hasn’t even opened yet. Anything could eventually happen.

“I just watched Ruben Amorim there and he would have been told by his media handlers: ‘You’re going to be asked about this story, it’s a massive story – just play it with a straight bat and say he’s a Manchester United player and he’s got two years left on his contract, I’m not going to talk about media speculation.’

“He didn’t do that. He came out and gave us quite a lot.

“You could tell he’s spoken to Bruno Fernandes and been told by him: ‘I’ve got this incredible offer, it’s like I’ve won Euro Millions, £200m over three years. This is life-changing money, boss but you know I’m not motivated by money. I love football, I love Manchester United.’

“I think he’s sat down and spoken to Ruben Amorim and he’s told him he is an integral part of the rebuild at Manchester United. I think he’s happy to stay.”

On Al-Hilal, Solhekol added: “The clock is ticking for Al Hilal because they are playing in the Club World Cup.

“They don’t have a head coach, they’ve been trying to sign Ronaldo, they’ve been trying to sign Bruno Fernandes, they’re trying to get Simone Inzaghi out of Inter.

“There is a lot going on at Hilal because they are flying the flag for Saudi Arabia at the Club World Cup.”