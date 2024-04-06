According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez directed a one-word insult to Manchester United star Mason Mount on Thursday night.

Mount left Chelsea to join Man Utd last summer for an initial fee believed to be worth around £55m.

Stamford Bridge return

The England international has endured a difficult debut season at Man Utd as he has missed much of this campaign through injury.

The centre-midfielder recently made his return to action and he scored his first United goal in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Mount was unavailable when Man Utd hosted Chelsea in December but he was fit enough to make a late cameo appearance off the bench on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd were on course for victory when Mount was brought on but Cole Palmer netted two late goals to complete his hat-trick as Chelsea dramatically fought back from behind to earn a vital 4-3 win.

Fernandez and Mount were briefly team-mates at Stamford Bridge but the two midfielders clashed during the latter stages of Thursday evening’s game.

According to ESPN Argentina, Fernandez shouted during the incident: “This is Chelsea”.

The World Cup winner then repeatedly said “cagon” to Mount. From Spanish to English, this is said to translate to “coward”.

“It was difficult…”

Speaking post-match, Fernandez explained why his start to life at Chelsea has been “difficult”.

“Incredible match, beautiful to win like this in the end, this is what the Premier League has to offer,” Fernandes told reporters.

“I really enjoy playing here. We are very happy, this group deserves it, even more so in the end like this, it is incredible. We are having an irregular season and I think that we deserved the victory, because throughout the game we were better in several lines.

“Personally, I’m fine. The first six months, with the move, the language, the family, I had a child in the middle, were not easy at all. It was difficult for us at first, but now much better, settling in with the family, my son was born well, my daughter is adjusting to the garden.

“With the language it is difficult, sometimes she comes in crying, and all those things in everyday life are difficult, but adapting in the best way to be comfortable and enjoy.

“Personally I am enjoying it, obviously I am not at all happy with the position we are in, because I don’t like it, I like to win, not lose, and seeing ourselves in that position frustrates us a little.

“But it is normal, we have to accept the process “We are all young and new players. And well, let’s hope that next season will be much better for us.”