Man Utd dealt fifth injury blow as £50m Hojlund alternative now ‘likely to stay’

Manchester United have been dealt yet another injury blow on the back of four members of Erik ten Hag’s squad being struck down on their pre-season tour which likely rules out a move for one of their top striker targets this summer.

Red Devils summer signing Leny Yoro was pictured on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot after sustaining an injury at the weekend.

The talented 18-year-old swapped Lille for Old Trafford a fortnight ago in a 62million euros deal (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth called Yoro “one of the most exciting young defenders in world football”, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the friendlies against Rangers and Arsenal.

But the centre-back was taken off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and could now miss up to three months through injury, while Rasmus Hojlund – who also came off – will be sidelined for six weeks.

And now Man Utd will face another nervous wait after Rashford suffered what looked like an ankle injury after Real Betis’ Sergi Altimira stepped on his foot.

Rashford received treatment before being taken off, while second-half substitute Antony lasted just 23 minutes before he was forced off by injury too.

And now an injury to Brentford star Igor Thiago has further hampered United’s preparations for the new season as – according to The Times – Red Devils target Ivan Toney is now ‘likely to stay’ with the Bees.

Thiago was signed for a club-record £30m from Club Brugge in the expectation that Toney – who’s entering the final year of his contract – would be sold.

But the 23-year-old summer signing suffered a meniscus injury that looks set to keep him out for the rest of the year in their 5-2 friendly win over AFC Wimbledon.

Toney is set to return to training with Brentford next week having been given time off after being part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024.

A report last month claimed Brentford – having initially slapped a £100m price tag on their star striker – were willing to listen to offers of £50m to receive a fee this summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked, but a report claimed United were in talks over a move for the 28-year-old as an alternative to Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who has joined the club in a £34m move from Bologna already this summer.

It was claimed United were ready to enter talks with Brentford over Toney if his price tag were to drop below £40m, recognising that the Bees could become more desperate as the transfer window rolls on.

But the injury to Thiago now appears to have made Brentford’s mind up – barring a very large offer, Toney looks set to stay and United will have to look elsewhere for a new striker, which may now be further up their list of priorities with Hojlund out through injury.