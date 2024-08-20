Manuel Ugarte is still desperate to move to Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United have been handed a boost as they race to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have already made four signings this summer as they have spent around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Heading into this transfer window, one of Man Utd’s priorities was to sign a new defensive midfielder and Ugarte has emerged as their top target.

PSG only signed Ugarte last summer but they are open to letting him go and the 23-year-old is keen to sign for Man Utd.

Negotiations have dragged on longer than Man Utd would have wanted and they have considered potential alternatives as PSG previously refused to lower their demands, with their price tag set at around £51m.

Fulham-bound Sander Berge was linked with Man Utd but they remain in talks with PSG over signing Ugarte.

On Monday morning, a report claimed Man Utd have hatched a ‘new plan’ to sign Ugarte this summer.

‘United plan to boost their transfer kitty with several fringe exits before the 30 August transfer deadline. ‘Erik ten Hag’s side will then launch a move for Ugarte to bolster their ranks in defensive midfield. ‘The Red Devils plan to add the Uruguay international despite a U-turn in the future of veteran star Casemiro.’

READ: Dyche sacked, Wolves relegated and more kneejerk reactions from the opening Premier League weekend



A recent update provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Man Utd are “working on a loan with an obligation to buy proposal” to land Ugarte.

“Understand Manchester United are working on a loan with an obligation to buy proposal for Manuel Ugarte,” Romano said.

“Negotiations to continue with this formula as Jorge Mendes’s leading talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Ugarte wants United, pushing a lot after personal terms agreed in July.”

In response to this report, journalist Ben Jacobs claims PSG are “prepared to sanction” a loan deal, but they are “in no rush”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville drops bold Liverpool prediction with Man Utd advantage to ensure Ten Hag’s side finish higher

👉 Sterling to Arsenal and two ways Liverpool dealt with Slot far better than Man Utd did Ten Hag

👉 Exclusive: Gazza tells Man Utd star to ‘smile a bit’ in X-rated blast; sees himself in England trio

Jacobs said: “PSG are prepared to sanction a loan-with-obligation for Manuel Ugarte to join Manchester United.

“Ugarte has made it clear he wants #MUFC and has already agreed personal terms. Talks positive, but PSG is in no rush and happy to let negotiations run into next week if needed.”

A detailed report from The Athletic has revealed ‘how much more business Man Utd are planning’.