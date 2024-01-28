Man Utd ‘fight’ Liverpool for Klopp replacement amid fresh Ten Hag sack claim as two targets emerge

According to reports, Liverpool could face competition from Manchester United as they attempt to recruit the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

It was announced on Friday morning that Klopp will depart Liverpool at the end of this season.

The Liverpool manager has revealed that he informed the club of his plans in November and their board will be working tirelessly over the next couple of months as they look to appoint an ideal successor.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to be their next manager. His past affiliation with the Premier League giants would make him a popular appointment and he is working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen, who are two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Man Utd may also be looking for a new manager soon as Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure. The Dutchman is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Telegraph are reporting that ‘Liverpool face a fight for top targets to replace Klopp’, with Alonso and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi the ‘early front-runners for the job’.

It is noted that ‘Alonso will feature prominently on Bayern Munich’s list of candidates if they decide to replace Thomas Tuchel, who would be among Manchester United’s targets, along with De Zerbi, if Ten Hag is sacked’. The report adds.

‘Graham Potter and Tuchel have already been linked with the United post, following the Ineos investment, with De Zerbi also likely to be in the frame if Ten Hag is sacked and Liverpool target Alonso over him. ‘Telegraph Sport understands that Tuchel would be keen on a return to England if he leaves Bayern and the German had been interested in succeeding Southgate, who may stand down after the European Championship, as manager of the Three Lions last year. ‘Potter ideally wants to return to management at a club that can offer him the challenge of trying to compete in the Champions League again and is open to restarting his career abroad, which could make him an option for both United and Leverkusen if the German club loses Alonso.’

MAILBOX: Liverpool quadruple, Jurgen Klopp U-turn in ‘worst-case scenario’; Xabi Alonso’s ‘first’ signing identified



Despite reports linking him with Liverpool and Man Utd, De Zerbi insisted during his press conference on Friday that he is “focused” on Brighton.

“My focus is just on the last part of the season,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League.

“We compete in the FA Cup and we remember the defeat last season in Wembley and for it I keep my eye on my team.”