Man Utd fight Tottenham, Newcastle to ‘bring’ £26m striker back to the Premier League

Man Utd are battling against Tottenham and Newcastle to bring Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic back to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Red Devils have secured three new signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon arriving so far.

But Man Utd are not done there with reports indicating they want at least another three signings through the door and that a striker, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper are the priorities.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of strikers this summer with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins the latest names on everyone’s lips.

But Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are rivalling Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle for the potential signing of Mitrovic, who has played for the Magpies and Fulham in England.

The Serbia international is ‘is not only on the radar’ of Man Utd but also Newcastle and Spurs with the Red Devils searching for ‘a reliable goalscorer’.

READ: Manchester United keep or sell: Amorim to offload Hojlund alongside Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

Amid interest from Man Utd and their Premier League rivals, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are ‘expecting a fee of around €30m (£26m)’ for Mitrovic.

Newcastle are ‘warming to the idea of bringing back their former player’ and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns both clubs, ‘could facilitate the transfer process’.

At Tottenham, Mitrovic is ‘considered as an alternative’ to Dominic Solanke, while a new centre-forward is key this summer after Richarlison and Son Heung-min didn’t take up much of the goalscoring burden last term.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown is expecting the Red Devils to “improve drastically next season” under Ruben Amorim.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford transfer ‘genuinely upsets’ Barcelona trio as three exits ‘triggered’ in ‘inevitable consequences’

👉 Man Utd given transfer boost as PSG make ‘sell decision’ on ‘top name’ to replace Amorim starter

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Newcastle eye Man Utd target and Prem pair if Isak joins Liverpool

Brown said: “It was always going to be a difficult job to take over for any new manager, but especially for someone like Ruben Amorim, who has a clear philosophy and doesn’t deviate from it.

“Overall, the team was extremely disappointing, but I don’t think all the blame lies with the manager because at the end of the day, they made it to a European final, so they still had some success despite losing the final. However, United lost 18 times in the league last season, which is just unacceptable.

“It doesn’t matter who is playing, the injuries they had, both managers and their different styles, 18 losses in 38 games is unacceptable for Man United.

“Amorin will be hoping for a couple more signings in this window, which should help turn the team around. However, that might not happen, and the manager understands that. If it doesn’t happen, he will have a tough task ahead of him again next season.

“But even with a couple of signings and not many outgoings, I expect Man United to improve drastically next season.”