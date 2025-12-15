Man Utd figures ‘very uneasy’ by Amorim handling of one star who now ‘wants to jump ship’

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is looking for a way out in the January transfer window with some Red Devils figures ‘very uneasy’ by Ruben Amorim’s handling of the academy graduate.

The England international has not started in the Premier League for Man Utd this term with Ruben Amorim preferring other players in midfield.

Mainoo, who has been linked with a loan move to Napoli, has made ten appearances off the substitutes’ bench in the Premier League – but his only start in all competitions came as Man Utd were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Grimsby Town earlier this year.

Amorim announced publicly that Mainoo would be competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this season, leading to the Man Utd midfielder looking for a way out before the summer transfer deadline.

However, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox managed to persuade Mainoo to fight for his place in Amorim’s side.

Amorim has not provided him enough minutes in the first team and now the Daily Telegraph insists that Mainoo ‘feels frozen out’ by the Portuguese coach.

READ: Ruben Amorim stands accused of ‘rampage’ as THREE kids ‘brutally’ attacked

The report adds: ‘Mainoo’s exasperation over his current situation at Old Trafford barely needs stating. He feels frozen out by a manager who has yet to start him in a Premier League game this season and wants to leave on loan next month in pursuit of regular playing time. Napoli are heading a disorderly queue of more than a dozen clubs eager to take the 20-year-old.’

It is also understood that ‘there are figures within the club who are very uneasy about the player’s predicament and what a potential exit could signify’.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that Mainoo now wants to “jump ship” in the winter after his “crazy” treatment from Amorim.

Brown told Football Insider: “Mainoo will push to leave in January, I have no doubt.

“It’s crazy the way he’s been treated, but Amorim isn’t the only one to blame, Man United were testing the waters about interest in him during the summer.

“All of the noise coming out of the club was that they would be prepared to let him go for the right price because of their financial situation.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Amorim responds to Scholes’ claim that he isn’t ‘the right man’ for Man Utd and Mainoo dig

* Man Utd vs Bournemouth predictions: Reds’ dire home form sees us back the Cherries…

* Man Utd ‘prepare offer’ to break transfer record for ‘Alonso’s biggest critic’ at Real Madrid

“Nothing ended up happening, but it’s something they looked into, and the player was made aware of that which left him a bit unsettled.

“If you keep telling a player he’s not wanted by the club and the manager, even if you later change your minds, he’s not going to want to stick around.

“Mainoo works hard, he’s a creative player, an excellent passer of the ball. He’s not a powerhouse or a flying machine, but he’s a very, very good footballer.

“The fact he continues to be left out of the side and isn’t even coming off the bench, he could go and start every week for a lot of top clubs in Europe.

“He knows that, and he knows there’s interest, it won’t come as a surprise to anybody but if the chance comes up he will want to jump ship.

“It was completely avoidable, but it’s a situation the club have put themselves in with the way they have treated him since the summer window opened.”