Man Utd make Amorim ‘sack decision’ if they lose to Tottenham after ‘honest admission’ agitates board

Ruben Amorim will keep his job at Old Trafford even if Man Utd lose to Tottenham in the Europa League final next week, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare campaign in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 16th in the Premier League after winning just ten matches all season.

Man Utd are winless in eight Premier League matches after they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Friday night with the Red Devils managing just four shots all evening.

Only four clubs in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and their points total of 39 would have them in relegation trouble in most seasons.

However, with Ipswich Town and Leicester City only mustering 22 points all season and Southampton just 12, Man Utd have been comfortably safe from relegation all campaign.

The fact that is even being talked about is damning enough with Amorim – who replaced Erik ten Hag in mid-November – coming under increasing pressure to improve results and performances.

After losing to West Ham 2-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, Amorim was left questioning his own role at the club, he said: “We are losing the feeling that we are a massive club and it’s the end of the world to lose a game at home.

“If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don’t have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have.”

Amorim added: “Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things. Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

And now the Daily Mirror insists that Man Utd have made a ‘sack decision’ if the Red Devils lose to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

It is understood that Amorim ‘will not be sacked’ by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘even if they lose the Europa League Final’ as they ‘believe it would be madness to make Amorim pay the price for a disastrous Premier League campaign’.

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘ready to give the 40-year-old next season’ to implement his philosophy and tactics, however, ‘there is some disappointment inside the Old Trafford boardroom over the Portuguese’s honest admission that the job may be too big for him’.

Amorim’s ‘brutal assessment’ of his own shortcomings during his time at Old Trafford has ‘led to concerns that he may walk out at the end of the season’ and Man Utd will ‘seek assurances that the former Sporting Lisbon coach is not contemplating walking out before they make any summer moves in the transfer market’.