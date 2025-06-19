According to reports, Manchester United have ‘chosen’ their ‘preferred’ replacement for Andre Onana and all parties are open to the transfer.

Man Utd are currently focused on overhauling their attack after they were toothless in forward positions during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils have already splashed out £62.5m to sign Matheus Cunha, activating his release clause to sign him from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 24/25, is likely to be their next signing as fresh reports have indicated that they are ahead of Spurs in the race to sign the forward.

Once Man Utd’s move for Mbeumo is completed, they will still need to sign a new No.9 as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

United are linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike, with either player potentially providing a huge boost to head coach Ruben Amorim if they join the Red Devils.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Two new Man Utd links, Arsenal feign surprise over Sesko



Even if/when Man Utd sign a striker, their summer business will be far from over as they still require additions in other positions.

A new goalkeeper should be among their priorities after Onana suffered a dramatic decline in his second season at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential targets as they look for a new No.1, with Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez among their options.

Martinez has been a revelation since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal and also shone for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup.

However, Martinez’s form for Villa dipped last season and it has been suggested that they could cash in on the 32-year-old this summer as they look to avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star says ‘yes’ to Euro giants to reach transfer ‘agreement’ but INEOS ‘request’ threatens deal

👉 Man Utd ‘ask’ for Barcelona star to sanction Rashford exit in swap deal with decision mooted

👉 Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool target is ‘waiting’ for Man Utd as he ‘knows’ £65m star ‘wants’ move

Aston Villa’s willingness to sell Martinez has reportedly handed Man Utd a ‘golden opportunity’, while Martinez has ‘offered himself’ to the Red Devils in a ‘major twist’.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have ‘chosen’ Martinez to replace Onana and they ‘want’ to sign the experienced goalkeeper.

United are ‘ready to move’ for Martinez, who is said to have ‘expressed his clear interest in joining the Red Devils’.

It is also noted that this move hinges on one key condition, with Man Utd yet to give their ‘final approval’. The report adds: