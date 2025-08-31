Man Utd make final decision on Kobbie Mainoo transfer amid shock ‘twist’ in ‘bizarre’ situation

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd will only allow Kobbie Mainoo to leave Old Trafford before the deadline if they can bring in a replacement first, according to reports.

There have been rumours that the England international wants to leave the Red Devils before the end of the transfer window in order to get more playing time.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Friday: ‘BREAKING: Kobbie Mainoo makes clear to Man United that he wants to leave the club on loan this summer. The decision has been made and it’s only for a LOAN move, not for permanent exit. Kobbie wants to play regular football, he doesn’t want to leave #MUFC on permanent deal.’

After hearing the news, Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand urged Mainoo to “stay at the club” and fight his place this season.

In a message on X, Ferdinand said: “I don’t want to hear that. So Kobbie, if you’re watching, please don’t let me hear that, please man, I need you to stay at the club. Be patient please, I know it’s difficult. It’s easy for me to say, but I want to see you here.

“You couldn’t have bet me any money that after his exploits with England that we’d be sitting here going, ‘Kobbie Mainoo can’t get in the Man United team, they’re thinking about selling him and he wants to go’.”

Responding to the speculation over Mainoo’s future, Man Utd boss Amorim told a pre-match press conference: “Until is is official I cannot say much. I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place.

“I understand players who don’t play are disappointed but everyone will have same opportunities to play. You have to fight during the week.”

And now Football Insider claim that Mainoo ‘won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer unless a replacement is brought in beforehand’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “There’ll be no shortage of takers for Kobbie Mainoo if he does become available and Manchester United are open to it.

“Right now, I can’t imagine United will be willing to weaken their squad any further without bringing in any replacements – it’ll be a hard deal to do.

“Man United prefer to keep Mainoo around because he’s proven that he can be a big player for them, and he still has a big role to play for the club in the future.”

The Daily Mail insist that the ‘first-half injuries to Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount could provide a twist in the saga surrounding the midfielder’s future’ after Mainoo came off the bench against Burnley in a 3-2 win.

The report add: ‘Mainoo remains determined to leave on loan before tomorrow’s transfer deadline because he is disillusioned at being Fernandes’ understudy and wants regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup after losing his England place as well.’

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist finds Mainoo’s situation at Man Utd “bizarre” with the youngster unlikely to win the battle to start ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

McCoist told TNT Sports: “It’s bizarre. I don’t understand what’s going on with Kobbie Mainoo because you’d think that the way Manchester United are, he would be good enough to get into that team.

“The manager came out and effectively said he’s challenging Fernandes for that position, which I don’t think is a battle he’s going to win.

“So if he’s not going to win that battle, it doesn’t look as though he’s going to play. It’s strange. Very, very strange.”